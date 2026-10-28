October 28, 2026 9:55 PM हिंदी

'Zero Check Karlo Bhai': Piyush Goyal mocks Congress with AI-generated swipe at Rahul Gandhi

'Zero Check Karlo Bhai': Piyush Goyal mocks Congress with AI-generated swipe at Rahul Gandhi (Photo: @PiyushGoyal/X)

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday shared an AI-generated image targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the party failed to win any of the 28 seats contested in Legislative Council elections across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka.

The image posted by Goyal depicted Rahul Gandhi as an employee at a petrol station.

A fuel dispenser in the image displayed the names of the four states where the elections were held, while the meter showed figures reading "0.00", symbolising the Congress party's tally in the elections.

Sharing the image on social media, Goyal captioned it, "Zero check karlo Bhai".

The post was part of a broader social media campaign launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders following the election results.

The BJP used the outcome to attack the Congress, highlighting the party's failure to secure a single seat in the contests held across the four states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several BJP leaders also took aim at the Congress over its repeated criticism of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and its demand for a return to ballot-paper voting.

The ruling party argued that the election outcome undermined the opposition's allegations regarding the electoral process.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of politicising issues and casting baseless aspersions on Indian industry following his remark that the Tata Group was being “criminally destroyed”.

“Being the Leader of the Opposition, I suggest you refrain from politicising every issue. Also, casually labelling commercial and legal matters as criminal is unacceptable,” the Finance Minister said in a post on X.

Gandhi had alleged that Indian businesses were being treated as the “plaything” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you?" the Congress leader had said.

--IANS

pk/dan

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