Quetta, Nov 20 (IANS) Another civilian was extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation alleged on Friday. Paank, the Human Rights Department of Baloch National Movement (BNM), revealed that the dead body of 15-year-old student Zubair was discovered on November 12 in Nehang Kaur Kulahu area of Tump region, after remaining forcibly disappeared for more than two months.

According to Paank, Zubair was forcibly disappeared by personnel of Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC) on September 3 while travelling from Mand to Tump near the Aziyaan area in Balochistan.

The rights body said that his killing raises grave concerns about the circumstances surrounding his death, the treatment of children in conflict-affected areas, and the continued pattern of enforced disappearances and alleged extrajudicial killings in Balochistan.

“Zubair was only 15 years old, a child whose life should have revolved around education, childhood, and the pursuit of a hopeful future. He had not even reached the age at which he could obtain a national identity card. Instead, he was subjected to enforced disappearance and ultimately lost his life under circumstances that demand urgent investigation and accountability,” Paank stated.

“The killing of a 15-year-old student is not merely the loss of one young life; it is a devastating violation of childhood, human dignity, and the fundamental right to life. The circumstances surrounding Zubair’s death must not go unanswered,” it added.

Condemning the brutal killing of Zubair, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) urged the international human rights organisations, the United Nations, and the global community to press Pakistan to ensure an independent investigation, hold those responsible accountable, and end enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan.

“What crime could a 15-year-old student possibly have committed to deserve such a fate? No state has the right to take a child’s life. His family endured months of uncertainty, only to receive his lifeless body instead of their beloved son,” the BYC stated.

Balochistan continues to reel under relentless atrocities by the Pakistani forces, marked by enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch civilians at an unprecedented level.

--IANS

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