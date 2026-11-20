Paris, Nov 20 (IANS) Over 543 workers have been injured and 748 people arrested in Bangladesh during the ongoing protests by garment workers, a leading international human rights organisation said on Friday while raising alarm over the brutal crackdown by Bangladeshi authorities.

Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) strongly condemned brutal police torture, excessive use of force and mass arrests during the 20 days of protests by garment workers demanding a higher wage. Those arrested included 13 labour leaders and organisers and 170 Awami League leaders and activists, it said.

JMBF expressed outrage over the deaths of two workers from injuries sustained in attacks linked to the protests and demanded accountability for alleged assaults by leaders and workers of the ruling BNP party.

Highlighting the scale of the arrests and the use of the Bangladesh Anti-Terrorism Act in cases linked to a wage dispute, the rights body said that the developments demand immediate scrutiny,

The JMBF called on the government of Bangladesh to protect workers from violence, uphold their right to peaceful assembly and investigate allegations against police officers and ruling party figures.

“Two workers lost their lives while demanding fair wages. We are deeply outraged by the brutal torture, attacks and mass arrests of workers. The families of the workers who died must be told who was responsible for their deaths. Whether the allegations concern police officers or ruling party leaders and activists, an impartial international investigation must establish their role,” said JMBF Founder President Shahanur Islam.

“Workers and labour leaders arrested for taking part in the protests must be released immediately, all cases filed must be withdrawn, and the minimum wage must be set in line with workers’ legitimate demands,” he added.

Condemning the arrests of as many as 13 labour leaders and organisers in connection with the wage protests, the JMBF said that workers have the right to protest peacefully, speak publicly about wages and organise through trade unions.

“Arresting and detaining workers and labour leaders for exercising those rights raises serious concerns about arbitrary detention and violations of freedom of association,” it noted.

The JMBF urged the Bangladeshi authorities to establish an impartial international commission of inquiry, investigate the two deaths, police torture and excessive use of force, and alleged attacks by ruling BNP party leaders and workers.

It called on the authorities to immediately release those arrested for taking part in the protests and trade union activities, including labour leaders.

--IANS

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