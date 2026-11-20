New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Haryana secured their second win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026 with a 66-run victory over Railways, while Baroda continued their unbeaten run with a five-wicket win against Rajasthan to register their third consecutive victory. Himachal Pradesh also ended Puducherry’s winning momentum with a five-wicket triumph, while persistent rain washed out the much-anticipated Group A clash between table-toppers Mumbai and Vidarbha.

At the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Haryana posted an imposing 246/6 after being asked to bat first. They suffered an early setback, but Yashvardhan Dalal and captain Ankit Rajesh Kumar steadied the innings with a 97-run partnership, taking the team past the 120-run mark in just 10 overs.

Dalal struck 75, while Ankit contributed 54. Samant Jakhar then provided the finishing flourish with a brisk 33-run knock as Haryana set Railways a daunting target of 247.

In reply, Railways started positively but lost two wickets inside the powerplay. Ravi Singh fought back with a 75-run knock, but the side kept losing wickets at regular intervals and was eventually bowled out for 180 in 19.3 overs. Rahul Tewatia led Haryana’s bowling effort with four wickets, while Samant Jakhar and Yuzvendra Chahal claimed two wickets apiece.

At the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh opted to bowl and made an early impact by reducing Puducherry to two wickets in the first two overs.

Parameeswaran Sivaraman (57) and Ankit Sharma (45) helped Puducherry recover with valuable contributions, but Arpit Guleria’s five-wicket haul derailed their progress in the death overs. Puducherry eventually finished at 182/9 in 20 overs, with Rohit Kumar picking up two wickets.

Himachal Pradesh also suffered early setbacks in the chase, but Vaibhav Sharma (55) and captain Pukhraj Mann (66) put the innings back on track with crucial contributions. Mridul Surroch remained unbeaten on 25, while Nehal Wadhera scored an unbeaten 10 as Himachal completed the chase in 17.5 overs to register a five-wicket victory.

Meanwhile, Baroda maintained their winning momentum at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, defeating Rajasthan by five wickets to make it three wins in a row.

After opting to bowl, Baroda struck twice in the powerplay to put Rajasthan under pressure. Rohan Rajbhar (38) and Kartik Sharma (24) attempted to rebuild the innings before Mahipal Lomror provided the late impetus with an unbeaten 51. Rajasthan posted 182/5 in their 20 overs.

Baroda also lost two wickets early in their chase, but Shashwat Rawat (39) and Rasikh Salam Dar (57 not out) helped steady the innings with important contributions. Jitesh Sharma further accelerated the chase with a 26-ball 47 as Baroda reached the target in 18.5 overs.

The Group A fixture between Mumbai and Vidarbha, which was expected to be a contest between the two leading sides, was abandoned due to persistent rain, with both teams sharing a point.

--IANS

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