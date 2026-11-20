Washington/New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) U S Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor and the official party observed an air power demonstration by Carrier Air Wing 5 from the flight deck and joined senior leaders for a working lunch during the embark off the coast of India on Friday.

The visit occurred after Carrier Strike Group Five returned to the 7th Fleet area of operations following operations in the US Central Command area of responsibility and as the strike group resumes routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“Ambassador Gor and our distinguished guests received a firsthand look at USS George Washington’s air power and operational capabilities today,” said Captain Nicholas DeLeo, Commanding Officer, USS George Washington (CVN 73). "From the exciting flight deck demonstration to the detailed ship tours, our Sailors did an outstanding job showcasing what makes the George Washington such a powerful and effective platform.”

“As the leading proponent of Peace through Strength, President Trump believes the strength of our Sailors at sea gives us decisive options. Diplomacy gives those options purpose. When unmatched naval power and purposeful diplomacy work in unison with trusted partners, like India, real security is created,” said Ambassador Gor.

Carrier Strike Group (CSG) Five, with USS George Washington as its flagship, is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific region, ready to strengthen alliances, deter potential aggression, and ensure freedom of navigation.

"Honoured to welcome Rear Admiral Srinivas Maddula, VSM, and our Indian partners aboard @GW_CVN73 today! From Malabar to Tarang Shakti to Yudh Abhyas, we’re strengthening interoperability, conducting joint exercises, and expanding information sharing. The US-India defense partnership delivers results!" Gor posted on X.

CSG 5 consists of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Arleigh Burke-class Guided-missile destroyers USS Milius (DDG 69), USS Higgins (DDG 76), USS John Finn (DDG 114), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, and Destroyer Squadron 15.

“Hosting Ambassador Gor aboard USS George Washington underscores the strength of the U.S.-India partnership and the vital role our forward-deployed forces play in supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Rear Admiral Jeffrey Heames, Commander, Carrier Strike Group Five.“The men and women of this strike group continue to demonstrate readiness and professionalism wherever we operate.”

The George Washington Carrier Strike Group operates in the Indo-Pacific to maintain regional security and stability, keep sea lanes open, and to reassure our allies and partners of our enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

--IANS

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