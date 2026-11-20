Nairobi, Nov 20 (IANS) India’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, visited the National Defence College (NDC) of Kenya and held discussions on the proposed India Corner at the college and closer cooperation with Indian defence institutions in higher military education, the Indian High Commission in Kenya said.

“High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika visited the National Defence College (NDC) of Kenya today and met Lt Gen Juma Mwinyikai, Commandant of NDC. Discussions covered the proposed India Corner at NDC, the College’s recent benchmarking visit to Indian war colleges and the way forward towards closer cooperation with Indian defence institutions in higher military education,” the High Commission posted on X.

During the visit, the envoy also planted a mahogany sapling on the NDC campus under India’s ‘One Tree in the name of Mother’ campaign.

“The High Commissioner also planted a mahogany sapling on the NDC campus in furtherance of the Indian campaign of ‘One Tree in the name of Mother’ and that of Kenya of planting 15 billion trees by 2032,” the High Commission stated.

On October 26, Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Varaha arrived at Kenya’s Mombasa for a port call as part of its overseas deployment, marking the third visit by an Indian Navy or Coast Guard ship to the East African port city this year.

“The frequent port calls by Indian ships to Kenya are symbolic of the growing bilateral maritime partnership as part of BAHARI Joint vision and India’s MAHASAGAR vision,” the High Commission had said.

On October 13, India and Kenya continued work on deepening cooperation in professional military education as a delegation from the Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF), led by Maj Gen RW Mwanzia, visited the College of Defence Management (CDM).

“The delegation was briefed on the College’s ethos and training philosophy, its vision, its approach to creating and sharing knowledge, and the curriculum of the flagship HDMC. The interaction deepens India-Kenya cooperation in professional military education and the wider defence partnership between the two nations,” Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) had stated on X.

The delegation was visiting India for a benchmarking programme towards developing a Joint War College for the KDF, the High Commission of India in Kenya had said.

--IANS

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