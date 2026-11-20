New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) In a gesture highlighting interfaith dialogue and centuries-old cultural ties between India and Iran, Dr Mohammad Mahdi Imanipour, President of Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organisation (ICRO), visited the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in New Delhi and met saint Gnanmunidas Swami, Head of Administration at the temple in New Delhi.

The official X account of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India shared photographs of the visit and highlighted the significance of cultural diversity, religious harmony and mutual understanding between the two countries.

“India’s true beauty shines through its extraordinary diversity, rich heritage and timeless spirit of harmony. Dr Mohammad Mahdi Imanipour, President of Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organisation, met with distinguished Indian personality Shri Gnanmunidas Swami and visited the magnificent Akshardham Temple in New Delhi. The encounter highlighted the importance of interfaith dialogue, mutual understanding and the enduring bonds between the civilisations of Iran and India. Different traditions, shared values, one human family,” the embassy posted on X.

Inaugurated in November 2005, Swaminarayan Akshardham is one of Delhi’s prominent religious and cultural landmarks. Built by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, the sprawling complex showcases India's spiritual traditions, architecture and cultural heritage and attracts visitors from across the world.

The visit assumes significance against the backdrop of the longstanding civilisational relationship between India and Iran. The two countries share centuries of cultural exchanges, with Persian language, literature, art and architecture leaving a lasting imprint on India's cultural landscape.

The embassy's message placed particular emphasis on religious respect, peaceful coexistence and people-to-people connections, reinforcing the role of cultural diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations.

The Akshardham visit thus offered a symbolic reminder that despite differences in religious traditions, shared cultural values and mutual respect continue to provide common ground for India and Iran.

--IANS

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