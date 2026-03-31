March 31, 2026 12:33 PM हिंदी

Zendaya on back-to-back releases: Hope people don’t get sick of me

Zendaya on back-to-back releases: Hope people don’t get sick of me

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) Actress Zendaya has a jam-packed year with many releases throughout 2026, and she plans to step away from the limelight soon after.

This year, Zendaya will star in The Drama, the final season of Euphoria, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, and possibly Avengers: Doomsday, reports deadline.com.

“I just hope people don’t get sick of me, and I really appreciate everyone who supports any of the movies (and) supports my career in any kind of way. I’m deeply appreciative,” she said in an interview with Fandango.

She continued, “I just hope you guys don’t get sick of me this year because I’ll tell you what — I’m disappearing for a little bit. I’m going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit.”

The Drama is Zendaya’s next film, set to hit theaters on April 3.

In the film directed and written by Kristoffer Borgli, she plays Emma Harwood, a bookstore clerk engaged to Robert Pattinson’s Charlie Thompson, a British museum director from London. Days before the couple is set to tie the knot, their relationship is shaken when one of them discovers unsettling truths about the other.

HBO has set the premiere date for Euphoria Season 3 to April 12, with the 29-year-old star reprising her role as Rue.

Zendaya will star in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, alongside Tom Holland, which is set to premiere in theaters on July 17. The couple will continue to be featured in cinemas as the stars of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to open on July 31.

Dune: Part Three is set to open on December 18, and if Zendaya continues in the MCU, Avengers: Doomsday will open that same day.

--IANS

dc/

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