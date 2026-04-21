April 21, 2026 8:03 PM हिंदी

‘Maang raha Bengal…’: BJP’s Manoj Tiwari spices up Bengal poll campaign with a song

North 24 Parganas: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari addresses a public meeting in Naihati in support of BJP candidate Sumitra Chattopadhyay ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections in North 24 Parganas on Monday, April 13, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Kolkata, April 21 (IANS) Amid the high-decibel campaign for the West Bengal elections, political parties and leaders have pulled out all the stops, often doubling up in various roles to woo the electorate. The various roles and spectacles may not guarantee winning public support, but they do help gain the required traction before the polls.​

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari spiced up the high-decibel election campaign on Tuesday, the last day of canvassing for the first phase, by weaving the public sentiments into a song.​

Expressing his views, he called for the ouster of the Mamata dispensation and the formation of a BJP government in the state.​

“Maang rahi Bengal ki dharti, ho jaao taiyaar…. paltaano ki darkaar, chahi BJP,” hummed the BJP lawmaker, surrounded by party workers and supporters.​

Invoking the Maa, maati and manush – a key TMC slogan - the BJP MP stated that the state was fed up with its misrule and misgovernance and yearned for good governance, which could be provided only by the saffron party.​

The Assembly elections in Bengal are among the hardest-fought poll battles of 2026, with political watchers and analysts keenly observing parties' canvassing and public support for clues to the poll outcome.​

Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP from North-East Delhi, reached Bengal on Tuesday to power the party’s campaign and counter TMC’s outreach to people.​

Sharing a video of pot-holed roads in the state, he said that the state’s infrastructure was in shambles and it is desperately aspiring for change.​

Making an impassioned appeal to voters in Jangipur Assembly constituency, the BJP MP asked people to vote for the BJP to secure a bright future for them and their families, and also urged them not to ‘waste their vote’ as their one ballot will be impactful in shaping the future of Bengal.​

Notably, the state is headed to the polls in two phases – the first phase is scheduled for April 23,, while the second phase will take place on April 29. Election results will be declared on May 4.​

--IANS

mr/dan

LATEST NEWS

Ram Charan's Peddi in its final stretch, to be 'Wrapped in 6 More Days’

Ram Charan's Peddi in its final stretch, to be 'Wrapped in 6 More Days’

Harman Sachdeva and Jamal Hossain share lead on Day One of Players Championship 2026 at the Classic Golf & Country Club in Nuh, Haryana, on Tuesday. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI Tour: Sachdeva, Hossain share lead on Day One of Players Championship 2026

‘Lawrence of Punjab’ documentary row: Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring sends legal notice to OTT platform

‘Lawrence of Punjab’ documentary row: Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring sends legal notice to OTT platform

Pachpadra: Thick black smoke billows out after a massive fire broke out at the refinery, reportedly in a processing (CDU–VDU) unit, in Balotra district of Rajasthan on Monday, April 20, 2026. (IANS/Video Grab)

Fire in newly built refinery highly unusual: Ashok Gehlot on Pachpadra blaze

Shiva Narwal and Chirag Sharma win gold and bronze in 10m Air Pistol, Panaah Bhugra wins silver in 10m Air Rifle at the ISSF Junior World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun at the Egypt International Olympic City in Cairo on Tuesday. Photo credit: NRAI

ISSF Junior World Cup: Shiva Narwal, Chirag Sharma win gold and bronze in 10m Air Pistol, Panaah wins silver in 10m Air Rifle

RBI tightens e-mandate rules, makes extra authentication mandatory for recurring payments above Rs 15,000

RBI tightens e-mandate rules, makes extra authentication mandatory for recurring payments above Rs 15,000

Aquib Nabi misses out as Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Aquib Nabi misses out as DC elect to bowl against SRH

Malaysian Cricket Association launches National Cricket Centre to improve its position in international circuit

Malaysian Cricket Association launches National Cricket Centre to improve its position in international circuit

India must aim for 100 pc ethanol as auto fuel: Gadkari

India must aim for 100 pc ethanol as auto fuel: Gadkari

CEC Gyanesh Kumar flags off 34 foreign delegates to witness voting in Bengal, TN on April 23​

CEC Gyanesh Kumar flags off 34 foreign delegates to witness voting in Bengal, TN on April 23​