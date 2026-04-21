‘Maang raha Bengal…’: BJP’s Manoj Tiwari spices up Bengal poll campaign with a song

Kolkata, April 21 (IANS) Amid the high-decibel campaign for the West Bengal elections, political parties and leaders have pulled out all the stops, often doubling up in various roles to woo the electorate. The various roles and spectacles may not guarantee winning public support, but they do help gain the required traction before the polls.​

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari spiced up the high-decibel election campaign on Tuesday, the last day of canvassing for the first phase, by weaving the public sentiments into a song.​

Expressing his views, he called for the ouster of the Mamata dispensation and the formation of a BJP government in the state.​

“Maang rahi Bengal ki dharti, ho jaao taiyaar…. paltaano ki darkaar, chahi BJP,” hummed the BJP lawmaker, surrounded by party workers and supporters.​

Invoking the Maa, maati and manush – a key TMC slogan - the BJP MP stated that the state was fed up with its misrule and misgovernance and yearned for good governance, which could be provided only by the saffron party.​

The Assembly elections in Bengal are among the hardest-fought poll battles of 2026, with political watchers and analysts keenly observing parties' canvassing and public support for clues to the poll outcome.​

Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP from North-East Delhi, reached Bengal on Tuesday to power the party’s campaign and counter TMC’s outreach to people.​

Sharing a video of pot-holed roads in the state, he said that the state’s infrastructure was in shambles and it is desperately aspiring for change.​

Making an impassioned appeal to voters in Jangipur Assembly constituency, the BJP MP asked people to vote for the BJP to secure a bright future for them and their families, and also urged them not to ‘waste their vote’ as their one ballot will be impactful in shaping the future of Bengal.​

Notably, the state is headed to the polls in two phases – the first phase is scheduled for April 23,, while the second phase will take place on April 29. Election results will be declared on May 4.​

--IANS

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