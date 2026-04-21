April 21, 2026 8:01 PM हिंदी

Cher is making adjustments to life after discovering about grand-daughter

Cher is making adjustments to life after discovering about grand-daughter

Los Angeles, April 21 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Cher is adjusting to changes in her life. The singer is reportedly adjusting to allegedly becoming a grandmother.

After apparently being contacted about a 15-year-old girl said to be her granddaughter, the 79-year-old singer and actress was said to be left “speechless” at being told her younger son Elijah Blue Allman, 49, is the father of a teenage girl, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The claim was made according to an interview given to The Sun by Kayti Edwards, who said she shares a daughter, Ever, 15, with Elijah.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Kayti, a former model who now runs a horse rescue centre, said she became pregnant in 2010 after a brief relationship with Elijah, and claimed he “never wanted to be a parent”.

She said the situation came to wider attention after Elijah disclosed the existence of the child to his now-estranged wife following a drug overdose in 2021, which she said “started the rumours in the family”. Cher’s representatives have declined to comment on the story.

Kayti said, “Cher got in touch with me last June and asked if it was true, so I had to confess. She said she had heard something about it from Elijah back in 2021 but didn’t know if it was just crazy talk. When she heard the news, she was speechless”.

Kayti described a meeting between Cher and Ever, saying, “She was lovely and kind, and we had dinner. Cher asked Ever if she wanted to see her closet and showed her a pair of jeans she had worn in concert”.

She added, “Cher was very childlike. They played in the pool, and she spoke to Ever about school and asked her about boys. Cher really is trying. It’s an adjustment, and I’m not pushing any relationship. It has to come naturally. Elijah and his wife always said Cher didn’t want to be a grandma and to keep Ever away, so I was nervous to introduce her, but it’s been nothing but a good experience”.

--IANS

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