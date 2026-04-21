India monitoring West Asia developments, in touch with Iran for safe passage of ships: MEA

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday that India continues to follow developments in the West Asia region and remains in touch with countries of the region.

Addressing an inter-ministerial media briefing on recent developments in West Asia on Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India is in touch with the Iranian authorities on the issue of safety of Indian nationals in Iran and to ensure safe passage of Indian ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

"We continue to follow the developments in the West Asia region very closely. We've also continued with our outreach to countries in the Gulf region. This has been done on the directions of our Prime Minister. You would have seen two days ago, we had our National Security Advisor visiting Saudi Arabia. Prior to that, we had our External Affairs Minister paying a visit to UAE and our Minister of Petroleum visiting Qatar.

"In addition, we have had the Commerce and Industry Minister of India having several interactions with his counterparts in the Gulf region. All these are directed towards ensuring several issues that both sides India and countries in the Gulf are grappling with. The issues of energy, issues of a diaspora, other issues that are of mutual interest or concern," Jaiswal stated.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Riyadh on Sunday, engaging in a series of high-level meetings with senior Saudi leadership to strengthen bilateral relations, enhance energy cooperation, and discuss key regional developments. The visit underscored the growing strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

During his visit, NSA Doval met prominent Saudi leaders, including Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and National Security Advisor Musaed Al-Aiban.

When asked if Iran has shared any update with India about the firing incident that took place on Saturday, Jaiswal said, "What I can tell you is that we continue to be in touch with Iranian authorities for safe passage of our ships through the Strait of Hormuz as also we have number of Indian nationals who are in Iran. So we are in touch with Iranian authorities for their well-being as well."

On Saturday, Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, was called in for a meeting with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri over the shooting incident involving Indian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

During the meeting, India conveyed its deep concerns over the incident involving two Indian-flagged ships that came under fire from gunboats of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi was called in by the Ministry of External Affairs for a meeting with Foreign Secretary this evening. During the meeting, Foreign Secretary conveyed India's deep concern at the shooting incident earlier today involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz," read a statement issued by the MEA spokesperson on Saturday evening.

"He noted the importance that India attached to the safety of merchant shipping and mariners and recalled that Iran had earlier facilitated the safe passage of several ships bound for India. Reiterating his concern at this serious incident of firing on merchant ships, Foreign Secretary urged the Ambassador to convey India's views to the authorities in Iran and resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait," it added.

According to the MEA, the Iranian Ambassador undertook to convey these views to the Iranian authorities.

--IANS

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