June 21, 2026 2:03 PM हिंदी

Zendaya 'fell hard' for Tom Holland after his viral drag performance

Zendaya 'fell hard' for Tom Holland after his viral drag performance

Los Angeles, June 21 (IANS) Hollywood actress Zendaya was impressed by Tom Holland when he dressed in drag for a performance of Rihanna's ‘Umbrella on Lip Sync Battle’ in 2017.

The actress reportedly fell for the actor owing to his fun and unfiltered side, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actor, now 30, donned a vinyl halter-neck corset with silver buttons down the front, paired with matching shorts with white trim, inspired by the 38-year-old singer's costume in the 2007 track's music video, and the actress, now 29, became "smitten".

A source told The Mail on Sunday newspaper that Zendaya "fell hard for him" after watching the now viral act. They added, "It's not just sexy, but it shows how amazingly talented he is. It takes a lot of confidence for a straight guy to pull off drag”.

When he was announced as Spider–Man, people were taken aback because he's slightly wimpy. But what he lacks in stature he more than makes up for in talent”, she added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Zendaya faced off against Tom on ‘Lip Sync Battle’ in 2017, as part of promotion for their film that year, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’. And she laughed after watching him perform, with the source saying, "You can see the shock on her face, but then the admiration. I'm sure it's something they will show their kids one day”.

Zendaya performed renditions of 40-year-old Bruno Mars' 24K Magic and 55-year-old Erykah Badu's Tyrone.

Earlier this year, Zendaya's 47-year-old stylist, Law Roach, suggested that she and Tom got married in private during an appearance on the red carpet at the Actor Awards in Los Angeles.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Amnesty International urges nations to stop unlawful expulsion of Afghan refugees

Amnesty International urges nations to stop unlawful expulsion of Afghan refugees

Tom Holland says his tattoo pushed VFX team into spiral on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Tom Holland says his tattoo pushed VFX team into spiral on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Abhay-Velavan bag their third successive Asian doubles squash title

Abhay-Velavan bag their third successive Asian Doubles Squash title

Rakul Preet Singh on the growing influence of Yoga: It helps us reconnect with ourselves

Rakul Preet Singh on the growing influence of Yoga: It helps us reconnect with ourselves

Huma Qureshi shares how she is taking forward her father’s legacy on Father’s Day

Huma Qureshi shares how she is taking forward her father’s legacy on Father’s Day

Chennai Bulls' Savannah Bauder hails impact of Rugby Premier League

Chennai Bulls' Savannah Bauder hails impact of Rugby Premier League

Kishore Kumar classics set mood as Gautam Adani, Devendra Fadnavis, Farooq Abdullah attend Revati Sule's wedding sangeet

Kishore Kumar classics set mood as Gautam Adani, Devendra Fadnavis, Farooq Abdullah attend Revati Sule's wedding sangeet

When Akshay Kumar's prank got Chunky Panday into trouble

When Akshay Kumar's prank got Chunky Panday into trouble

He could be at a turning point in his career: Gavaskar after Prasidh's five-fer against Afghanistan

He could be at a turning point in his career': Gavaskar after Prasidh's five-fer against Afghanistan

'Carry On Jatta 4' trailer pays a heartfelt tribute to late Jaswinder Bhalla

'Carry On Jatta 4' trailer pays a heartfelt tribute to late Jaswinder Bhalla