Zendaya 'fell hard' for Tom Holland after his viral drag performance

Los Angeles, June 21 (IANS) Hollywood actress Zendaya was impressed by Tom Holland when he dressed in drag for a performance of Rihanna's ‘Umbrella on Lip Sync Battle’ in 2017.

The actress reportedly fell for the actor owing to his fun and unfiltered side, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actor, now 30, donned a vinyl halter-neck corset with silver buttons down the front, paired with matching shorts with white trim, inspired by the 38-year-old singer's costume in the 2007 track's music video, and the actress, now 29, became "smitten".

A source told The Mail on Sunday newspaper that Zendaya "fell hard for him" after watching the now viral act. They added, "It's not just sexy, but it shows how amazingly talented he is. It takes a lot of confidence for a straight guy to pull off drag”.

When he was announced as Spider–Man, people were taken aback because he's slightly wimpy. But what he lacks in stature he more than makes up for in talent”, she added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Zendaya faced off against Tom on ‘Lip Sync Battle’ in 2017, as part of promotion for their film that year, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’. And she laughed after watching him perform, with the source saying, "You can see the shock on her face, but then the admiration. I'm sure it's something they will show their kids one day”.

Zendaya performed renditions of 40-year-old Bruno Mars' 24K Magic and 55-year-old Erykah Badu's Tyrone.

Earlier this year, Zendaya's 47-year-old stylist, Law Roach, suggested that she and Tom got married in private during an appearance on the red carpet at the Actor Awards in Los Angeles.

--IANS

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