APL 2026: Rajveer Singh, Dyutimoy Nath power Jorhat Stallions to thrilling 3-wicket win over Tezpur Titans

Guwahati, Aug 18 (IANS) Rajveer Singh struck a fine half-century as Jorhat Stallions edged past Tezpur Titans by three wickets in a closely fought encounter in the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Put into bat after Jorhat Stallions won the toss and opted to field, Tezpur Titans posted 156/8 in their 20 overs. Opener Wasim Akram Haque top-scored with a steady 37 off 33 balls, while Nihar Deka provided impetus with a brisk 32 off 20 deliveries, hitting one four and three sixes. Danish Ahmed (21 off 18) and Roshan Topno (18 off 13) chipped in with handy contributions through the middle overs.

Jorhat’s bowling attack delivered a disciplined collective display to restrict the Titans. Rajjak Uddin Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers with 2/28 in his four overs, while Vedant Pandey (2/31) and Mantu Yadav (2/32) also picked up two wickets apiece.

In response, Jorhat Stallions overcame early hiccups to overhaul the target, finishing at 157/7 in 18.5 overs. Captain Swarupam Purkayastha led from the front early on with an aggressive 29 off 19 balls, featuring two fours and three sixes.

Rajveer Singh then anchored the chase with a decisive 50 off 34 deliveries (four boundaries, one six), ably supported by Dyutimoy Nath, who contributed a valuable 35 off 29 balls.

Tezpur Titans mounted a spirited fightback in the death overs through captain Ayushman Malakar (3/36) and an economical spell from Sidhartha Sarmah (2/18). However, Rajjak Uddin Ahmed (8* off 4) and Rohit Singh (5* off 6) kept their composure to seal the victory with seven balls to spare.

Brief scores:

Tezpur Titans: 156/8 in 20 overs (Wasim Akram Haque 37, Nihar Deka 32, Danish Ahmed 21; Rajjak Uddin Ahmed 2/28, Vedant Pandey 2/31, Mantu Yadav 2/32)

Jorhat Stallions: 157/7 in 18.5 overs (Rajveer Singh 50, Dyutimoy Nath 35, Swarupam Purkayastha 29; Ayushman Malakar 3/36, Sidhartha Sarmah 2/18)

Result: Jorhat Stallions beat Tezpur Titans by 3 wickets

--IANS

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