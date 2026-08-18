UPT20 2026: Karan Sharma’s unbeaten 92 secures victory for defending champions Kashi Rudras

Lucknow, Aug 19 (IANS) Defending champions Kashi Rudras registered back-to-back victories in Season 4 of the UP T20 League, securing a 15-run win against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions in Match 7 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Skipper Karan Sharma delivered a masterclass, overcoming a middle-order collapse to blast an unbeaten 92 off 48 deliveries, effectively batting the opposition out of the contest.

The match was officially inaugurated by the Honourable Minister of Higher Education for the Government of Uttar Pradesh, Yogendra Upadhyay, who conducted the toss and commenced the game with the traditional Bell Ringing Ceremony.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions captain Aryan Juyal elected to bowl first. The Kashi Rudras started steadily with a 50-run opening partnership, supported by Sahab Yuvraj Singh’s 41 off 25 balls. However, Nishant Thakur's double-wicket over initiated a middle-order collapse, reducing Kashi to 88/5 by the 10th over.

Captain Karan Sharma assumed responsibility, stabilising the innings before accelerating in the final overs. Sharma scored 76 runs in the last four overs, capitalising on fielding errors and no-balls, to finish on 92 not out (four boundaries, nine sixes). This performance earned him the tournament's Orange Cap (161 runs in three matches) and helped Kashi post a competitive 194/6.

In response, Abhay Pratap Singh opened the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions' innings with a six on the first delivery. The momentum was brief, as Vaibhav Chaudhary dismissed Aryan Juyal in the second over. Ambidextrous spinner Vijay Yadav then removed both Abhay and Shivam Chaudhary, leaving the Lions at 50/3.

Siddharth Yadav and Prince Yadav attempted to stabilise the chase with a 55-run partnership. However, Karan Sharma introduced himself into the bowling attack and immediately dismissed Prince Yadav. Shortly after, Vaibhav Chaudhary claimed his second wicket by removing Siddharth.

The consecutive loss of established batters stalled the run chase. The Gaur Gorakhpur Lions saw a late surge of boundaries, but it was not enough as they ultimately finished on 179/7 & fell short by 15 runs, marking their second consecutive defeat, while the Kashi Rudras registered their second win in three matches. Karan Sharma was named Player of the Match for his all-round contribution.

Brief scores:

Kashi Rudras 194/6 in 20 overs (Karan Sharma 92*, Sahab Yuvraj Singh 41; Nishant Thakur 3/34) bt Gaur Gorakhpur Lions 179/7 in 20 overs (Siddarth Yadav 32; Vaibhav Chaudhary 2/12, Vijay Yadav 2/21)

--IANS

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