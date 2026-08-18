August 19, 2026 1:39 AM हिंदी

Madonna shares inside pictures from 68th birthday celebrations with cake adorned with icing of human eye

Madonna shares inside pictures from 68th birthday celebrations with cake adorned with icing of human eye

Los Angeles, Aug 19 (IANS) The Queen of Pop, Madonna has shared pictures from her 68th birthday celebrations, and she appears to be in good spirits surrounded by her loved ones.

On Tuesday, the singer-songwriter took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from the celebrations. The pictures feature her in a floral dress, as she soaked in the celebrations. One of the pictures also shows a cake adorned with the icing of a big human eye.

She wrote in the caption, “ It’s My Birthday! Eat, Pray, Love,Drink, Dance, Break plates, Feed Cats!! Thank you G*D”.

The singer celebrated her birthday on August 16 but shared the inside pictures on Tuesday giving her fans a peek into the celebrations.

The singer was born on August 16, 1958, in Bay City, Michigan, and grew up in a large Catholic family in the Detroit area. She was the third of 6 children and was particularly close to her mother, Madonna Fortin, who died of breast cancer when Madonna was only five years old. Her mother’s death deeply affected her childhood and shaped her determination to become independent. Raised in a strict Catholic household, Madonna studied dance from a young age and developed a strong passion for performance.

Madonna is one of the most influential and successful figures in popular music, earning the title “Queen of Pop” through a career spanning more than four decades. She rose to fame in the 1980s with hits such as ‘Like a Virgin’, ‘Material Girl’ and ‘Like a Prayer’, she repeatedly reinvented her sound, image and artistic identity.

Albums including ‘Ray of Light’, ‘Music and Confessions on a Dance Floor’ showcased her willingness to embrace new musical styles. The singer is a 7-time Grammy winner and 2008 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Madonna also challenged conventions surrounding sexuality, religion, gender and celebrity, influencing generations of performers.

--IANS

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