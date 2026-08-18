August 19, 2026 12:06 AM हिंदी

Prabhas-starrer ‘Spirit’ not delayed, to release on schedule date of March 5, 2027

Prabhas-starrer ‘Spirit’ not delayed, to release on schedule date of March 5, 2027

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming Prabhas-starrer ‘Spirit’ have confirmed that the film is not undergoing any change of release, and is set to be released on its scheduled date.

After the reports about the delay in the film’s release emerged, a spokesperson from the production house confirmed that the film is pretty much on track, and is set to arrive in cinemas on March 5, 2027.

T-Series spokesperson confirmed, “We are very much on track with the release of Spirit. The film is slated to release on March 5, 2027, and there is absolutely no change to the announced release date. We are working as per schedule and are gearing up to bring the film to audiences worldwide on March 5, 2027”.

The reports with regards to the delays in film’s release emerged after Prabhas’ packed schedule came to light. ‘Spirit’ marks director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’ first outing after the landslide success of his Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’. While ‘Animal’ set the bar too high with its narrative, performances, music, and also led to a sequel ‘Animal Park’, ‘Spirit’ is a stand-alone film, and is totally different from the ‘Animal’ universe. The film also stars Triptii Dimri as the female lead.

The first look of the film featuring Prabhas and Triptii, was unveiled on January 1, 2026. By then, Sandeep had already completed a major chunk of the work on its music, which is said to play an important role in the movie’s narrative and give it emotional depth.

Actor Vivek Oberoi is also part of the cast. The film is expected to present Prabhas in the role of a powerful, intense police officer, with the director bringing his trademark dark, emotionally charged storytelling and high-octane action to the project.

--IANS

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