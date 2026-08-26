Zelensky thanks Prez Murmu for independence day wishes, reaffirms commitment to stronger bilateral ties

Kyiv, Aug 26 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude after receiving a congratulatory Independence Day message for the people of the country from India and President Droupadi Murmu.

President Murmu on Tuesday sent greetings to the people of Ukraine on the occasion of their 35th Independence Day.

Zelensky took to social media and said, "I was glad to receive felicitations for the people of Ukraine from the President of India. Thank you for the wishes of peace."

"A dignified end to Russia's war is the most cherished dream of millions of Ukrainians as we mark the 35th Anniversary of the Restoration of our Independence. It is important that the whole world, together, helps build a path towards it," he said.

Stressing the strengthening bilateral ties, the Ukrainian President said, "I also reaffirm Ukraine's commitment to further building a mutually beneficial dialogue with India."

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha thanked External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar for his congratulatory message and expressed hope that the India-Ukraine ties will deepen further.

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to Ukraine, Anjani Kumar attended the official Independence Day celebrations in Kyiv and conveyed India's greetings to the Ukrainian leadership.

Taking to X, the Indian Ambassador said, "Independence Day of Ukraine. At the celebration of Ukraine's 35th Independence Day in Kyiv today, I had the honour to greet and congratulate H.E. Andrii Sybiha, Hon'ble Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. I also conveyed greetings of Hon'ble External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar."

The Ukrainian Embassy in New Delhi also marked the Independence Day. During this, Charge d'Affaires Artem Nosko and Head of the Ukrainian Community in India, Maryna Akram, addressed the gathering.

"The Embassy of Ukraine in India, together with the Ukrainian community in India, marked the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Ukraine's independence at the Embassy. Charge d'Affaires a.i., Embassy of Ukraine in India, Artem Nosko, and Head of the Ukrainian Community in India, Maryna Akram, addressed the gathering. In his remarks, Nosko reflected on Ukraine's thousand-year history and tradition of statehood, our long struggle for freedom and the strength of a nation that has repeatedly defended its right to exist, to speak its own language and to determine its own future," the Embassy posted on X.

It further mentioned that Maryna Akram read a poem during the celebrations, which was dedicated to Ukraine, to the "feeling of home" and to the "bond with one's country that no distance can break".

--IANS

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