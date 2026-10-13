Zeenat Aman spotted at airport wearing a mask, keeps interaction short with paparazzi

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Veteran star Zeenat Aman was spotted at the airport wearing a face mask and keeping her interaction with the paparazzi brief.

The actor was seen making her way towards the check-in and security area at a leisurely pace, accompanied by a young man whose arm she held while walking.

For her airport appearance, Zeenat opted for a blue, white and orange printed top paired with dark trousers.

She completed her look with oversized tinted sunglasses, a white face mask and a large black quilted handbag.

As the paparazzi greeted her with hellos and asked about her whereabouts, Zeenat acknowledged them with a gentle wave but avoided engaging in an extended interaction.

She continued walking towards the airport's check-in area, waving at the photographers stationed at the airport.

Zeenat Aman emerged as one of Hindi cinema's most popular stars in the 1970s and 1980s, known for her glamorous screen presence and unconventional choice of roles. She made a mark with films such as Hare Rama Hare Krishna in 1971, Yaadon Ki Baaraat in 1973), Deewaar in 1975), Don in 1978, Satyam Shivam Sundaram in 1978, The Great Gambler in 1979), Qurbani in 1980 and Dostana in 1980.

Her appearance in ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, in which she played Rupa, remains one of the most discussed performances of her career. She also featured in Dostana, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha.

Zeenat has remained active on social media accounts, where she frequently shares memories from her career and reflects on scenes from her films through a contemporary lens.

In an old post, she had revisited a scene from Dostana in which her character, Sheetal, takes a man who harasses her to the police station. The scene takes an unexpected turn when Inspector Vijay, played by Amitabh Bachchan, questions her about wearing swimwear and advises her to dress more modestly.

Reflecting on the scene, Zeenat drew attention to the moral policing of women and the way such attitudes were portrayed in mainstream Hindi cinema.

–IANS

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