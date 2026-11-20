Pune, Nov 20 (IANS) Karandeep Kochhar of Punjab Raptors GC, with the calming effect of his girlfriend, Asian Games gold medallist Pranavi Urs, on the bag, in the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Pune Invitational 2026, ended Chennai Lions star Gaganjeet Bhullar’s incredible three-week winning streak on the Tour.

Three players, Kochhar, Bhullar and Aryan Roopa Anand of Delhi Blue Bulls GC, were locked at 10-under after 54 holes of action over the last three. Then it took another two holes before Kochhar won on the second extra hole, as Bhullar, who had earlier regaled the crowd with monster putts over the past few weeks, missed a three-footer, and Aryan too missed. It was the third play-off finish in a row.

It was also the first time the players were playing for an enhanced purse of Rs. Two crores on the IGPL. The final three events in Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru will carry a purse of Rs. 2 crore, from which the winner gets Rs. 30 lakh, as against Rs. 22.50 lakh earlier.

The final act of the final-day drama began when Kochhar first landed a magnificent eagle on the final hole in regulation play to get into a play-off. After having finished bogey-eagle on the first two days, the 27-year-old Kochhar, after a bogey on the 17th, was once again faced with the same situation, except that this was to stay on in the tournament. Bhullar had already set the target at 10-under with two birdies in the last three holes.

Kochhar rolled a 25-30-foot do-or-die putt for an eagle that put him into a three-way play-off with Aryan Roopa Anand, the overnight leader, and Bhullar.

Earlier in regulation play, Aryan Roopa Anand, who had at least a share of the lead for most of the final day, was also faced with a must-make putt from about 15 feet on the 18th to get to 10-under, and he holed it.

All three players birdied the first extra hole, and Bhullar, of all the people, missed a three-footer in the second play-off hole and failed to extend the play-off.

Kochhar then rolled a great steely putt from the edge of the green to set up a give-in which would get him his second IGPL Trophy.

Bhullar, Aryan fail

Kochhar made no mistake with the give-in winning putt, and that saw him dethrone ‘King G’, as Bhullar has been nicknamed by fellow players for his amazing streak of wins.

It gave Kochhar his second IGPL title, after the first one at IGPL Dubai last year, and he was also second to Pranavi last year at Mumbai and to Bhullar at Hyderabad last month.

Minutes after his win, Kochhar went to fish out his Rolex watch from the bag and wear it before receiving the Trophy. “I got this timepiece sometime in the middle of this year after feeling that I had played well enough this year to myself this lovely timepiece. This was the perfect time to wear it,” said a beaming Kochhar.

On his eagle putt to get into the play-off, Kochhar said, “I don’t want to say it, but I can’t help it. I somehow knew that the final (in regulation play) putt (from almost 15-20 feet) would go in,” said Kochhar, who interestingly finished bogey-eagle over the last two holes on each of the three days. He did have it in the back of his mind that he had eagled the 18th each day and today he needed it more than anything else. And he duly delivered again.

Bhullar asked about the small putt that he missed, smiled and said, “That’s golf. I played well. But I also missed a lot of putts, and to be fair I also made a lot of putts, but this one did not happen.” Bhullar, who was five behind the leader at the start, could not get his putts to fall, but he kept making ground as Aryan, Kochhar and Udayan Mane, too, did not have the greatest of days on the greens.

Bhullar dropped just one shot on the sixth against three birdies on the front nine and one more on the 10th. He was two behind with three holes to go. He birdied the 16th and the 18th to get to 10-under and set the target. After a fine birdie on the 16th, Bhullar had a 20-footer for a birdie that would give him a chance into a play-off.

Bhullar read the break perfectly, and then the ball did its job by catching the lip and curling into the cup. “I read that one perfectly,” he said.

Just behind him, Aryan missed a putt just under three feet to fall back at the 17th, and Kochhar, too, had bogeyed the 17th to fall back to 8-under.

Aryan had a rocky day. He had just one bogey on his front nine and dropped to 9-under but was still ahead. On the back nine, he birdied the 11th and the 13th to reach 11-under and clear of the field. But back-to-back bogeys on the 16th and the 17th, where he missed a two-footer, saw him fall to 9-under. He then needed a birdie on the 18th to get into a play-off, and he did.

Kochhar played his part with a great eagle putt to set up a dramatic finish.

Udayan Mane, playing in the final group with Aryan and Kochhar, too, had a chance to join the play-off, but he missed his birdie chance on the 18th and was stranded at tied fourth alongside Arjun Prasad (66) at 9-under.

Aman Raj of Atri Mumbai Garudas GC had the round of the final day with 7-under 64, and he was tied sixth with Varun Parikh of Flying Man Kolkata Tigers GC (68).

The consistent Sachin Baisoya of Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds GC was once again in the Top 10 at eighth place, while Yashas Chandra of Vimtra Chennai Lions GC was ninth. Pukhraj Singh Gill of Unico Gurugram Tuskers GC and Syed Saqib Ahmed OF Flying Man Kolkata Tigers GC rounded off the Top 10.

The next event is slated to be held at the BPGC, Mumbai, from Nov 24-26.

--IANS

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