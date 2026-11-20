Kuala Lumpur, Nov 21 (IANS) A gallant Indian U17 men's team stretched every sinew that had to be stretched in the 0-0 draw against Malaysia to remain unbeaten and finish atop Group E of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 Qualifiers at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium on Friday.

It marked India's 11th overall and second consecutive qualification for the AFC U17 Asian Cup. Teams that make it to the quarter-finals in Uzbekistan next May will qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup 2027.

The Blue Colts topped the heap with 10 points from four games, having won three before Friday's draw. Palestine, who defeated Singapore earlier, were second with nine points, while hosts Malaysia, egged on by the home crowd today, finished third with seven. Singapore and Guam rounded off the five-team group.

Despite a goalless ending, it ended up being India's highest-ever scoring campaign in the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers with 20 goals from nine different scorers across the four games. Captain Dallalmuon Gangte contributed the most with seven strikes.

The Group E decider was played at a furious pace all through, and it was the Malaysian striker Nur Hisham who produced a 20-yard shot that came off the post five minutes into the game. India responded immediately as a long overhead lob from Lawmsangzuala sent Raj Singh Wahengbam darting into the box. He was all alone but tried to move deeper instead of shooting and gave it away.

But for these two close calls at either end, the game was largely confined to moves between the penalty boxes. Malaysia’s close marking and packed midfield prevented the Blue Colts from indulging in one-touch play. They rightly resorted to overhead diagonals to keep up the pressure.

Mehrajuddin Wadoo's boys also played a compact midfield and defensive game, not allowing Malaysia many liberties in the attacking third. Yet, it was the diminutive midfielder Muhammad Mahruzi who caused some problems with his speed and distribution. Hisham tried a couple of long shots but to no avail.

India had a scare five minutes before half-time when skipper Gangte dropped down from a good height in an aerial duel with Harraz Ajwad and hurt his back. But he returned after medical attention as the team heaved a sigh of relief and trooped out on level terms for the breather.

After resumption, Malaysia produced a determined second-half display and put India under pressure with some crisp moves from both flanks. But centre-backs Zoramdinthara Lalhunmawia and Leo Thongbam thwarted everything with confidence and timely tackles. So much so that they hardly allowed the Malaysian attack a clear look at the goal. They were backed up superbly by goalkeeper Maroof Shafi too, as he ruled the six-yard box. His rushes off the line were timed to near-perfection.

After soaking up the pressure and bringing in a couple of fresh legs, India repeatedly threatened Malaysia, often later. Md Sahir Ali, who replaced Raj at half-time, produced some incisive runs on the right. With Gangte and Lawmsangzuala providing him with a couple of long crossfield passes, Sahir broke free and had two fierce tries, but they travelled straight into the grateful hands of the Malaysian custodian Adam Fadli. Gangte himself was provided an open opportunity as Sahir returned the compliment with a clever lob, but the captain’s placement sailed wide.

With the midfield and defence taking care of all that was thrown at them, the inability to score did not matter as a point proved enough to seal the ticket to Uzbekistan.

After the match, Wadoo said, "The biggest thing is that we play as a team, and that is one of the biggest strengths we have. We want to continue that. The boys understand the importance of these games when they are representing the country. I want to thank all the players who have fought from the first day until now. Today, they have received the reward for their efforts.

“I think our performances have been good in every game, starting with the first match against Singapore. We knew when we came to Malaysia that it was not going to be an easy group. We had a long camp in India, and we also played some preparatory matches outside the country, where we got good results. I have told my boys that we need to start believing that we can become one of the best teams in Asia as well.”

Gangte said, “I feel great that we have qualified once again. Every team wants to qualify every year, and we have worked very hard together to achieve this. We couldn't find the goal today, but qualifying was what mattered most, and I think we deserve this achievement."

--IANS

bsk/