New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Masood Malik, sidestepped a question on the action taken by Pakistan regarding terrorism, saying that he had come to New Delhi for a multilateral forum and did not want “such a big discussion” to be held at a bilateral level.

“I have come here on a multilateral forum and I want a good multilateral forum to be held... These issues are very wide. You just saw some issues of Iran in our neighbourhood, many issues in Central Asia, many issues in Afghanistan...,” Malik said.

Referring to terrorism, Malik said, “Many incidents have occurred in your country as well, however, if you look at us, thousands of people, over the past one, one-and-a-half, or two years, thousands of people, have been martyred. And every day, we have to carry their coffins on our shoulders. So, we also want a lasting solution to be found for all these issues.”

He said that instead of taking up a single incident or moving forward with just a bilateral conversation “and then pointing fingers at one another”, the issues of the entire region should be discussed at forums such as the SCO.

Speaking about the SCO forum, Malik said, “Yes, it is very good. We just had a very good conversation, and we are very pleased to be here. There are many of our neighbours whom we don’t get the opportunity to meet together, to have a conversation with, to listen to their point of view, and more importantly than just listening, to understand it.”

On visiting places in India, Malik said that he had come for just a few days and would be busy with SCO-related matters, so he probably would not be able to explore very much this time.

“However, whatever opportunity I do get, I would want to meet people, see different places, and be able to understand them a bit, to understand the place as well as the people. People and places are one and the same,” he said.

Malik’s visit marks the first visit by a Pakistani minister to India since the SCO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Goa in 2023, which was attended by Pakistan’s then Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

On November 13, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that New Delhi’s position on Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack is amply clear.

“As far as our position on Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack is concerned, it should be amply clear to all as to where we stand,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said.

--IANS

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