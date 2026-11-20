Los Angeles, Nov 21 (IANS) Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana once spoke about her mother’s obsession with the iconic series ‘Star Trek’, and how her mother reacted to her casting in the film ‘Star Trek’.

An old clip from ‘The Graham Norton Show’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actress recollecting the incident when her mother made sure that she gives it her best.

The show host asked her, “Is it your mother who loves Star Trek?”, responding to the same, the actress said, “She used to watch ‘Star Trek’ when she was a little girl with her grandparents in Spanish. It was dubbed in Spanish because she lived in the Caribbean. I remember listening to the reruns of it”.

She went on, “And I remember when JJ Abrams asked me to audition for the role of Uhura, I called up my mom and I'm like, ‘Mom, they want me for this movie. Remember that show you used to watch when you were little? That old, old show, Star Trek’. She goes, ‘Oh, no, no, you have to audition for Uhura. Uhura's amazing. She was this kick-ass, really professional, zinolinguistic major’. I'm like, ‘Mom, okay, stop. So I did, she compelled me to do a whole bunch of research”.

“And I watched the documentary Trekkies years before because I did a film for Steven Spielberg called, ‘The Terminal’. And in it, I played a character that was a Trekkie. And I had no idea, that was when I really had no idea what that was. And Steven Spielberg taught me how to do the Vulcan thing. And so years later, when I did Uhura, my mother was so proud. I mean, she was always proud of me”, she added.

--IANS

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