New Delhi, November 20 (IANS) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has reportedly publicly joined the growing debate over the possible creation of new provinces that has evolved into one of the country's most contentious political discussions.

The PPP is an ally of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), yet its leader has launched a sharp attack on the ruling government, warning against any attempt to divide Sindh.

There was bitterness in earlier instances also among the alliance partners, as was publicly evident during the highly contentious elections held in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Now the controversy over dividing existing provinces reportedly came from senior government figures, including Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and other ruling coalition leaders apparently having revived discussion about restructuring the country's administrative map.

The country comprises four provinces – Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan – and the Islamabad Capital Territory; meanwhile, PoJK and Gilgit–Baltistan remains under illegal occupation.

New Delhi has often reiterated its well-known position that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the so-called Gilgit-Baltistan, are integral and inalienable parts of India.

The regions, originally part of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, are an integral part of India as a result of complete, legal, and irrevocable accession declared by the erstwhile ruler Maharaja Hari Singh in 1947.

In Islamabad, meanwhile, among the ideas apparently circulating in political and media circles are proposals to split the provinces, and potentially alter the status of Karachi and Gwadar.

Supporters of the theory argue that Pakistan's existing provinces are too large and unwieldy to govern effectively, while deeper political motives loom behind the initiative.

A central point in the debate is the alleged role of Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir where local and international media reports have linked the discussion to ideas circulating within the military establishment.

The Interior Minister is seen as one of the closest political allies of the Army Chief, and the latter's grip on Islamabad is well documented.

This has fueled a broader debate over whether the initiative represents genuine administrative reform or a restructuring of Pakistan's political system "from above".

Incidentally, the regions are witnessing widespread violence with Opposition mounting against Islamabad's adverse policies, and against army excesses.

At the same time, there is fear that redrawing provincial boundaries could reduce the influence of provincial governments.

A more fragmented political environment would be easier for the federal government and the military establishment to manage, critics stress.

They have also warned that attempts to alter provincial boundaries without broad consensus could inflame ethnic and regional tensions.

Analysts have thus questioned why the issue is being pushed now and whether it reflects an effort to reshape Pakistan's political landscape.

Pakistan's media has largely raised the lack of transparency surrounding the proposal, where many commentators have questioned the timing of the initiative, voicing concerns that the creation of smaller provinces could dilute existing political power centres.

While governance reform is being presented as the primary objective, the practical political effect could be to weaken major political parties that dominate large provinces, some say.

In Sindh, the prospect of separating Karachi from the rest of the province has triggered particularly strong reactions, a factor that may have triggered Bilawal Bhutto's recent outburst.

Legal analysts have emphasised on media that creating new provinces would require constitutional amendments and the consent of affected provincial assemblies.

The PPP Chief has thus said that such changes cannot be imposed without constitutional procedures and political consensus, warning that unilateral action could provoke serious unrest.

He has also criticised proposals for referendums or an executive-led restructuring efforts, insisting that any discussion about new provinces must take place through Parliament and Provincial Assemblies.

--IANS

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