Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor once spoke about her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s habit of nitpicking, and getting irritated by the chewing sound.

An old clip from one of Kapil Sharma’s shows has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the veteran actress recollecting her ordeal of sitting on the dinner table with her daughter.

She said, “Let me tell you a very interesting story about Ridhima. So, Ridhima is a very proper girl. If you are sitting at the dining table, and you are eating food, she would want you to close your mouth while eating. And if you eat papad, you will hear the sound, right? She gets very angry. She says, ‘Oh, my God. So disgusting’. She does this to me. So, Ranveer and I felt very bad. Their father didn't bother. He was like, ‘Let her say whatever she wants’. So, she used to roll her eyes, lift her plate, and sit separately. She used to say, ‘I can't take this’”.

Riddhima is elder to Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. She married the Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni, and has a daughter, Samara.

Neetu Kapoor shared, “Now, she has a daughter. A mother will feed her child. And the child is young, she will naturally make noise while eating. So, Ranbir and I were very happy. And we used to say, ‘Now, say it. Now, what? Now, roll your eyes’. Payback time”.

“We used to get so scared. Our entire life, she has tortured us by saying, ‘Don't eat papad. Don't eat wafers. Shut your mouth. Sit like this. Do like this’. Oh, my God”, she added.

Meanwhile, Riddhima recently made her acting debut with ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’, in which she starred alongside her mother Neetu Kapoor and comedian-actor Kapil Sharma.

--IANS

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