October 01, 2026 8:15 PM हिंदी

Zeenat Aman shares glimpses of Jaisalmer while filming for her secret project

Zeenat Aman shares glimpses of Jaisalmer while filming for her secret project

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman seems to be enamoured by the beauty of Jaisalmer. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from her visit to the city.

The post featured the actress soaking in the beauty of Rajasthani architecture, and enjoying the scenic views.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she shared that she is in Jaisalmer to shoot for a project, the details of which she chose to keep under the wraps.

She wrote, “Jaisalmer is quite something. I’ve been spending some time here, filming a project I’m not at liberty to talk about just yet. It’s been a challenging shoot for everyone involved, but the joys of being an actor, you spend a certain amount of time making something and then have to pretend you know nothing about it! What I can share are a few glimpses from between takes and days off. And what a place to find yourself in. Golden sandstone, beautiful gardens and that particular quiet of Rajasthan”.

She further mentioned, “After so many years on film sets, I’ve learnt that it isn’t always the scenes you remember. Sometimes it’s the place, the light, a view from a window, or a quiet moment between takes. I have a feeling I’ll remember this place for a long time. Until I’m permitted to tell you more, here’s a little Jaisalmer. For now, the rest will have to remain a secret”.

Earlier, the veteran Bollywood diva spoke about her evolved fashion choices, sharing that she now prefers a more demure style over the mini skirts, halter tops and stilettos she once embraced.

Zeenat, who established herself as one of the most glamorous actresses of her time, took to Instagram, where she shared pictures from her new photoshoot and how her “old lady dressing” has also pushed her stylists to get more creative.

She wrote in the comment section, “Bye-bye, plunging necklines and sleeveless tops and hems that rise above the knee and torturous high heels”.

She shared that she is naturally more demure when it comes to her outfits.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Fast bowlers dominate as Jammu & Kashmir restrict Rest of India to 237 before losing two wickets on Day One of the 2026/27 Irani Cup match at the picturesque Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar on Thursday. Photo credit: JKCA/X

Irani Cup: Fast bowlers dominate as J&K restrict Rest of India to 237 before losing two wickets

Divya Khossla reacts to Govinda's rumoured gf Komal Rani’s Sindoor at Lalbaug : Do u even understand the importance?

Divya Khossla reacts to Govinda's rumoured gf Komal Rani’s Sindoor at Lalbaug: Do u even understand the importance?

Manifesting to feature in 2027 ODI WC by staying in present and keeping fit, says Rohit Sharma about his long-term ambition to feature ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027. Photo credit: IANS

Manifesting to feature in 2027 ODI WC by staying in present and keeping fit: Rohit Sharma

Deck reception onboard INS Tarkash in Mombasa underscores strong India-Kenya bond

Deck reception onboard INS Tarkash in Mombasa underscores strong India-Kenya bond

‘I did it for my father,' says Nitesh Siwach after securing a historic silver for India in Greco-Roman wrestling in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: ‘I did it for my father,' says Nitesh Siwach after historic Greco-Roman silver

Extending full cooperation and support to Capt Smit Machchhar, his family: Indian envoy

Extending full cooperation and support to Capt Smit Machchhar, his family: Indian envoy

Arijit Singh reunites with 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' team for Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar track Purane Din

Arijit Singh reunites with 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' team for Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar track Purane Din

Michael Klinger counts on scouting and camps to navigate auction preparation ahead of in the 2027 Women’s Premier League (WPL) mini-auction to be held in Kochi on October 28. Photo credit: WPL 2027

WPL 2027: Klinger counts on scouting and camps to navigate auction preparation

Nicolas Cage feels MCU has lost its sheen, is heavily focused on action

Nicolas Cage feels MCU has lost its sheen, is heavily focused on action

Australia A put India A on the brink after dominant third day of the four-day match in Puducherry on Thursday. Photo credit:

Australia A put India A on the brink after dominant third day in Puducherry