October 01, 2026 8:14 PM हिंदी

Nicolas Cage feels MCU has lost its sheen, is heavily focused on action

Nicolas Cage feels MCU has lost its sheen, is heavily focused on action

Los Angeles, Oct 1 (IANS) Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage feels that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has taken a different trajectory.

The actor thinks the MCU is becoming a "well-funded and glorified WWE". The 62-year-old actor has been a part of the MCU, as he has played the titular character in the recently released Marvel series ‘Spider-Noir’ and also played the Marvel superhero Ghost Rider in the 2007 film of the same name and 2012 sequel ‘Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance’.

The actor believes the film franchise has lost its sheen in recent years and is too focused on action scenes.

He recently attended the Fan Expo Dallas, where he said “It started out, in my view, terrific. Some of the early stories were marvellous. The way that they wove all the threads together and told the different character stories and backstories”.

He further mentioned, “Lately, I do say this with love, when I see these 50-plus and otherwise intelligent and remarkably gifted thespians putting on these ridiculous outfits and getting ready for the fight, let’s face it, it’s all cutting to the fight, it’s hard for me not to be reminded that the MCU is becoming a well-funded and glorified WWE”.

The actor urged Marvel to bring its focus back to telling stories, and said that was the appeal of superhero detective series ‘Spider-Noir’, which was set in 1930s New York and in which he played down-on-his-luck private investigator Ben Reilly.

“One of the things I liked about Spider-Noir was it wasn’t cut into the fight. It was a detective story. There was a mystery there. And I would like to see it (MCU) get back to telling the stories and not just cutting to the wrestling match”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Fast bowlers dominate as Jammu & Kashmir restrict Rest of India to 237 before losing two wickets on Day One of the 2026/27 Irani Cup match at the picturesque Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar on Thursday. Photo credit: JKCA/X

Irani Cup: Fast bowlers dominate as J&K restrict Rest of India to 237 before losing two wickets

Divya Khossla reacts to Govinda's rumoured gf Komal Rani’s Sindoor at Lalbaug : Do u even understand the importance?

Divya Khossla reacts to Govinda's rumoured gf Komal Rani’s Sindoor at Lalbaug: Do u even understand the importance?

Manifesting to feature in 2027 ODI WC by staying in present and keeping fit, says Rohit Sharma about his long-term ambition to feature ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027. Photo credit: IANS

Manifesting to feature in 2027 ODI WC by staying in present and keeping fit: Rohit Sharma

Deck reception onboard INS Tarkash in Mombasa underscores strong India-Kenya bond

Deck reception onboard INS Tarkash in Mombasa underscores strong India-Kenya bond

‘I did it for my father,' says Nitesh Siwach after securing a historic silver for India in Greco-Roman wrestling in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: ‘I did it for my father,' says Nitesh Siwach after historic Greco-Roman silver

Extending full cooperation and support to Capt Smit Machchhar, his family: Indian envoy

Extending full cooperation and support to Capt Smit Machchhar, his family: Indian envoy

Arijit Singh reunites with 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' team for Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar track Purane Din

Arijit Singh reunites with 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' team for Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar track Purane Din

Michael Klinger counts on scouting and camps to navigate auction preparation ahead of in the 2027 Women’s Premier League (WPL) mini-auction to be held in Kochi on October 28. Photo credit: WPL 2027

WPL 2027: Klinger counts on scouting and camps to navigate auction preparation

Nicolas Cage feels MCU has lost its sheen, is heavily focused on action

Nicolas Cage feels MCU has lost its sheen, is heavily focused on action

Australia A put India A on the brink after dominant third day of the four-day match in Puducherry on Thursday. Photo credit:

Australia A put India A on the brink after dominant third day in Puducherry