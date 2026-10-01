Nicolas Cage feels MCU has lost its sheen, is heavily focused on action

Los Angeles, Oct 1 (IANS) Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage feels that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has taken a different trajectory.

The actor thinks the MCU is becoming a "well-funded and glorified WWE". The 62-year-old actor has been a part of the MCU, as he has played the titular character in the recently released Marvel series ‘Spider-Noir’ and also played the Marvel superhero Ghost Rider in the 2007 film of the same name and 2012 sequel ‘Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance’.

The actor believes the film franchise has lost its sheen in recent years and is too focused on action scenes.

He recently attended the Fan Expo Dallas, where he said “It started out, in my view, terrific. Some of the early stories were marvellous. The way that they wove all the threads together and told the different character stories and backstories”.

He further mentioned, “Lately, I do say this with love, when I see these 50-plus and otherwise intelligent and remarkably gifted thespians putting on these ridiculous outfits and getting ready for the fight, let’s face it, it’s all cutting to the fight, it’s hard for me not to be reminded that the MCU is becoming a well-funded and glorified WWE”.

The actor urged Marvel to bring its focus back to telling stories, and said that was the appeal of superhero detective series ‘Spider-Noir’, which was set in 1930s New York and in which he played down-on-his-luck private investigator Ben Reilly.

“One of the things I liked about Spider-Noir was it wasn’t cut into the fight. It was a detective story. There was a mystery there. And I would like to see it (MCU) get back to telling the stories and not just cutting to the wrestling match”, he added.

--IANS

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