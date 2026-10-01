Varuna sea phase reaffirms strong and enduring India-France maritime partnership: Navy

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Indian Naval Ship Trishul has completed the sea phase of the 24th edition of Exercise 'Varuna' with the French Navy, drilling alongside two French frigates, a nuclear attack submarine, helicopters and maritime patrol aircraft in the Mediterranean, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

The ship sailed out from Toulon on September 25 for the sea phase of the annual bilateral maritime exercise, the Indian Navy said in a post on X.

"Anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, live firing exercises and cross-deck helicopter landing serials provided opportunities to enhance operational coordination and interoperability between the two Navies, reaffirming the strong and enduring India-France maritime partnership," the Indian Navy stated.

"During the Sea Phase, INS Trishul exercised alongside French Navy units FDA Forbin, FLF La Fayette and SNA Suffren, along with NH90 helicopters and Atlantique 2 maritime patrol aircraft," it added.

INS Trishul had arrived at Toulon on September 22 and was received by the French Navy with a ceremonial water cannon salute.

The harbour phase that followed comprised professional, sporting and cultural engagements aimed at strengthening maritime ties and professional bonds between the two navies, the ministry said. Professional engagements included cross-deck visits and the exchange of operational experiences, contributing to enhanced interoperability.

"The Harbour Phase featured professional and sporting engagements, including cross-deck visits, strengthening maritime ties and camaraderie," the Navy said in a separate post.

The Commanding Officer of INS Trishul called on Rear Admiral Mackara Ouk, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Operations (CECMED), and interacted with the senior leadership of the French Navy.

The Commanding Officer, officers and crew also laid a wreath at the Mazargues War Memorial in Marseille in remembrance of 205 Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the World Wars.

The ship also hosted a cultural interaction onboard, attended by VAdm (Retd) Laurent Isnard, Deputy Mayor of Toulon, officers of the French Navy and civil dignitaries, while a friendly volleyball match fostered camaraderie between personnel of the two navies.

The crew visited French Navy ships Charles de Gaulle, Forbin and La Fayette, gaining insights into carrier operations, aviation facilities and practices followed onboard.

The visit of INS Trishul to Toulon reaffirms the strong and enduring maritime partnership between India and France and the commitment of both navies to strengthening maritime engagement, interoperability and professional exchanges, the Ministry said.

--IANS

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