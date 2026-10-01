October 01, 2026 8:14 PM हिंदी

Tom Cruise recreates iconic 'Risky Business' dance moves, on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Tom Cruise recreates iconic 'Risky Business' dance moves, on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Los Angeles, Oct 1 (IANS) Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise recently recreated his iconic dance moves from his coming-of-age teen comedy film ‘Risky Business’.

The actor, 64, recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, and discussed his latest movie, ‘Digger’, in which he essays the role of an oil barron.

He also danced through the show’s signature Spirit Tunnel. When asked by Jennifer whether he enjoyed the experience, the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star said, “I loved it. They had to pull me out of the spirit tunnel. I wanted to dance with more people. But I loved it. If you can’t enjoy the spirit tunnel, you’re not alive”.

The actor mimicked choreography from the famous scene in ‘Risky Business’, where his character of Joel Goodsen, danced around in his underwear to ‘Old Time Rock and Roll’ by Bob Seger.

He also spoke about the film, as he told the show host, “I remember shooting it, I remember every frame of shooting this [scene]. I remember the director, Paul Brickman, giving me the opening frame, and I was like, ‘I got you, you know. I know where to go’”.

“Of course I did this as a kid; it was natural for me. I used to dance around in my underwear when no one was there. Doesn’t everyone do that?”, he added.

The ‘Top Gun’ star went on to discuss working on ‘Digger’ in which he plays Digger Rockwell, who endeavors to save the world from natural disaster and has a one-eyed senior cat named Maggie.

“This character is outrageous. He says things that people may think about, don’t say out loud, things that they’ve never thought about and didn’t expect anything like that to come out loud. It’s just an amazing character and (the) twists and turns of it”, he added.

‘Digger’ is set to release in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

--IANS

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