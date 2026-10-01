Canada Super 60: Zaheer Khan-owned Vancouver Anchors win as Josh Brown, Kohler-Cadmore star

Vancouver, Oct 1 (IANS) Josh Brown smashed 88 off 33 balls while Tom Kohler-Cadmore struck 54 off 22 as the Vancouver Anchors, Brampton Blitz and Mississauga Masters secured wins on the second day of the Canada Super 60 Season 2 men's competition at BC Place.

The Toronto Sixers Women also opened their campaign with a 21-run win over Vancouver Anchors Women.

Brampton Blitz began the men's action with a four-wicket win over Toronto Sixers, chasing down 157 with one ball to spare. Toronto posted 156/5 after Kohler-Cadmore's 54 came from just 22 balls, with five fours and five sixes, while Andries Gous added 66 off 26 with nine sixes.

Nicholas Pooran made six off three before being dismissed, while Kieron Pollard was out for a first-ball duck. Brampton's chase was led by JJ Smuts, who scored 44 off 17 balls, while Asa Tribe made 37 off 13 and James Vince contributed 35 off 10. Tom Curran finished unbeaten on 13 as Brampton reached 158/6 in 9.5 overs.

Vancouver Anchors, owned by legendary former India spearhead Zaheer Khan, then chased down 161 against Montreal Royal Tigers with four balls remaining, winning by seven wickets.

Josh Brown provided the innings' defining contribution, smashing 88 not out from 33 balls with 13 sixes, while Andre Russell added an unbeaten 27 off eight. Montreal had earlier posted 160/3, as Moeen Ali made 48 off 23 and Obus Pienaar finished unbeaten on 20 off four in the second innings. The Anchors reached 163/3 in 9.4 overs.

Mississauga Masters produced the most one-sided result of the men's matches, beating White Rock Warriors by nine wickets after chasing down 100 in only 4.2 overs. Alex Lees smashed an unbeaten 59 off 16 balls, with five fours and six sixes, while George Munsey finished on 30 not out from 11 deliveries.

White Rock were restricted to 99/8 despite contributions from Prabphreet Bhullar, who made 23 off 10, Dwayne Pretorius, who scored 22 off 11, and Dominic Drakes, who hit 20 off seven. David Wiese took three wickets for Mississauga and conceded 20 runs from his two overs.

The women's match saw Toronto Sixers Women beat Vancouver Anchors Women by 21 runs after defending 71. Maddy Villiers led Toronto's innings with 18 off seven balls, while Saachi Dhadwal made 17 from 15 as the Sixers were bowled out for 70.

Grace Ballinger was the standout bowler with 2/4 from two overs, while Rabbjyot Rajput and Harseeat Kaur took two wickets each. Vancouver's chase never gained momentum, with Laura Harris scoring 24 off 10 balls, but Toronto's bowlers kept taking wickets to restrict the Anchors to 49/9. Vandana Mahajan and Indu Barma took two wickets each for Toronto.

In India, the tournament is being broadcast on Unite8 Sports 2 and streamed on FanCode.

Brief scores:

Toronto Sixers 156/5 in 10 overs lost to Brampton Blitz 158/6 in 9.5 by 4 wickets;

Montreal Royal Tigers 160/3 in 10 overs lost to Vancouver Anchors 163/3 in 9.4 by 7 wickets;

White Rock Warriors 99/8 in 10 overs lost to Mississauga Masters 102/1 in 4.2 overs by 9 wickets;

Toronto Sixers Women 70/9 in 10 overs beat Vancouver Anchors Women 49/9 in 10 overs by 21 runs.

--IANS

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