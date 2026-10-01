Australia A put India A on the brink after dominant third day in Puducherry

Puducherry, Oct 1 (IANS) Australia A took a firm grip on the second and final four-day game against India A, setting the hosts a daunting 365-run target after a productive third day at the Siechem Stadium in Puducherry on Thursday.

Having secured a 191-run first-innings advantage, Australia A opted for an aggressive declaration at 173/4, leaving India A with a little over an hour to negotiate before stumps. The hosts finished the day at 28/1, with Aayush Pandey unbeaten on 11 alongside nightwatchman Tushar Deshpande on four.

Todd Murphy provided Australia A with the breakthrough, bowling Sai Sudharsan for 12.

The visitors’ position strengthened considerably in the opening session, when India A’s first innings unravelled after lunch was brought into view. Resuming on 122/5, India A added only 45 runs before being dismissed for 167.

Shaik Rasheed and Tanush Kotian had initially offered resistance, extending their overnight sixth-wicket partnership to 46. Rasheed made 42 from 167 balls, while Kotian contributed 33 off 46 balls, including three fours and a six.

Liam Hatcher ended the stand by bowling Rasheed, triggering a collapse in which India A lost their final five wickets for just 10 runs. Jhye Richardson and Corey Rocchiccioli then shared four of the remaining wickets, finishing with three apiece.

Australia A began their second innings positively, with Sam Konstas and Josh Philippe adding 53 for the opening wicket. Konstas continued to attack alongside Nathan McSweeney, putting together another 40-run partnership before India A finally made inroads.

Kotian dismissed both Konstas and Australia A captain Peter Handscomb in quick succession. Handscomb, who was dismissed for a duck, endured another difficult outing after also failing to score in the first innings.

Praful Hinge then accounted for McSweeney, who made 36, but Jason Sangha ensured Australia A retained control. He remained unbeaten on 44 and shared an unbroken 40-run partnership with Liam Scott, who was 13 not out, before the declaration came.

Hinge was brought into the India A side as a substitute for Anshul Kamboj, who has been called up to the Indian squad for the final ODI against the West Indies in place of the injured Prasidh Krishna.

India A, which won the opening match of the series by 162 runs, now face a demanding final day as they attempt to save the contest.

Brief scores:

Australia A 358 all out & 173/4 dec in 49 overs (Sam Konstas 40, Jason Sangha 44 n.o., Tanush Kotian 2-55) v India A 167 & 28/1 in 13 overs.

--IANS

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