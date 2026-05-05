Zeenat Aman recalls losing her luxury watch during a cricket match attended by the late Indira Gandhi

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently took to her social media account and shared a personal anecdote from her younger days, where she recalled how she lost her luxury watch while watching a charity cricket match alongside late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and actress Simi Grewal.

In her latest carousel post, the actress opened up about the incident where she lost her expensive watch.

Zeenat elaborated on the story, sharing that one of her wealthy friends had once gifted her a luxurious Rolex watch, which was later stolen at an event.

For the caption she wrote, “It’s true my captions do seem to meander on and on. All I can say to that is - my page my rules! Please let me know if this format makes it easier to read. Swipe away!”

She then went on to add, “My friend Ameena was a fabulously wealthy woman. Her husband, a billionaire of Arab origin, indulged his wife’s every whim. They had lavish mansions in cities across the world, each of which was stuffed with eye-wateringly expensive furniture, art and artefacts. A Fabergé egg here, a Picasso there… you get the picture. When we visited them in any of their many homes, my boys were under strict instruction to keep their hands to themselves lest they damage some rare and priceless antiquity!”

The actress elaborated, “Now Ameena was a generous and observant friend. She noticed my penchant for watches, and in her grand way gifted me a Rolex worth much more than anything I had ever owned. That Rolex became my prized possession, and there was nary a day it didn’t adorn my wrist.”

She added, “Ah! But fate plays cruel tricks. Just a few years after I received this watch, an MPs versus actors charity cricket match was organised in New Delhi to benefit the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund. It was a highly publicised event, attended by PM Indira Gandhi herself. Droves of us actors from Bombay reached the capital to either play or watch.”

She added, “I myself was in a sporting mood and had decided to play the match. We were advised to remove all jewellery and accessories, and obviously couldn’t carry our handbags on to the field. Luckily, Muzaffar Ali gallantly offered to keep an eye on our bags for the duration of the game. Ever careful, I placed my precious Rolex in my bag, added it to the heap of others and sauntered off. Lo and behold, when we returned, laughing and sweaty, my bag was nowhere to be found! It was the only one that was missing.”

The actress further wrote, “Yes, my handbag and everything in it was filched that day, never to be seen again. I was utterly distraught but had to put on a brave face given the occasion. That episode put me off expensive watches for a long, long time, until quite recently when my sons gifted me a beautiful Cartier timepiece to mark a special day.”

“The opening image reminded me of this story, and you can swipe through for a picture from that very day. Have you ever had something precious stolen from you? Share your story in the comments. P.S. Ameena is not her real name!”

Talking about the actress, now 74, Zeenat Aman was born on November 19, 1951, and continues to remain one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic stars. Her movies like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, and Qurbani have been superhits.

–IANS

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