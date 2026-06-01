INDIA Bloc a thing of the past, BJP will form government in Punjab too: Anil Vij (IANS Interview)

Chandigarh, June 1 (IANS) Haryana Minister Anil Vij has claimed that the INDIA alliance is a thing of the past, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in Punjab too in the near future. He was replying to questions on different issues in an exclusive interview with IANS.

Commenting on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s response to an alleged attack on TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, Vij said that Rahul Gandhi is inconsistent in his statements and frequently changes his stand.

He added that Rahul Gandhi’s political reactions lack continuity and consistency. According to Vij, repeated electoral defeats have put the Congress leadership under pressure, leading to contradictory statements from Rahul Gandhi on various issues.

Responding to concerns raised over law and order in West Bengal and the security of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the incident involving Abhishek Banerjee, Vij said that law and order is in place in the state and that the matter is under investigation by the government.

He said the findings will be made public once the investigation is complete and urged that conclusions should not be drawn before the report is finalized.

Reiterating his stance on the INDIA bloc, Vij said the alliance has already become irrelevant. He claimed that the parties involved have never shared a common ideology and have failed to maintain political cohesion.

According to him, the alliance remained largely symbolic and failed at the grassroots level.

Expressing confidence in the BJP’s prospects in Punjab, Vij said the party will form the government in the state in the future. He remarked that across India, people have recognised that only one party is effectively delivering governance, referring to the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He claimed that opposition strongholds are weakening and said that Punjab would eventually see BJP rule, adding that the state's people want a BJP government.

On his relations with the state administration and officials, Vij said he does not “take classes” of officers but gives necessary instructions for effective governance. He emphasised that accountability and efficiency in administration remain his priority.

Commenting on the leadership change in Karnataka, Vij said it is an internal matter of the concerned political party. He added that each party makes decisions based on its circumstances and needs, and it would not be appropriate to comment on such internal issues.

He suggested that the party is currently facing internal challenges.

Welcoming the appointment of Dr. Archana Gupta as the new Haryana BJP state president, Vij said the BJP not only speaks about women’s empowerment but also actively provides leadership opportunities to women.

He described the appointment as an important step and expressed confidence that under her leadership, the organisation will gain renewed energy and momentum.

--IANS

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