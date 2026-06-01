June 01, 2026 11:51 PM हिंदी

2026 Champions League winner PSG is a role model for Bayern, says Rummenigge

2026 Champions League winner PSG is a role model for Bayern, says Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Berlin, June 1 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain's 2026 UEFA Champions League triumph should serve as a model for other leading European clubs, including Bayern Munich, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, a member of the Bavarians' supervisory board, has said.

The 70-year-old praised the French side's achievement and described the final against Arsenal, which Paris won 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, as a well-deserved victory.

"Paris became successful when they shifted from a costly star ensemble to a true team," Rummenigge said in an interview with German media on Sunday.

Rummenigge said Paris could serve as a role model for Bayern, adding that "as we saw, it doesn't take the most expensive transfers, but the smart ones."

The former German international said, "Paris' story tells us not to follow certain Premier League or Spanish clubs."

According to Rummenigge, PSG under coach Luis Enrique played "the most attractive football in the Champions League." He said Paris repeating their previous season's victory proved that a well-balanced squad is the key to success after witnessing the Champions League final in Budapest.

PSG's achievements are reason enough for leading clubs to "take a leaf out of their book," he added.

The two-time Champions League winner also described Bayern's 5-4 defeat in the first leg of the semifinal in the French capital as the season's most thrilling match. "This was football in its purest beauty," he said, adding that Bayern would be well advised to continue with coach Vincent Kompany.

Despite Bayern's elimination by Paris following a 5-4 defeat and a 1-1 draw, "we have done many things the right way."

Rummenigge said a convincing sporting strategy is key, and the 2020 treble winner is determined to continue on that path and make another attempt to win the Champions League in the 2026-27 season.

--IANS

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