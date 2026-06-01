Opposition alliances formed to survive 'Modi wave': MoS SP Singh Baghel (IANS Interview)

Chandigarh, June 1 (IANS) On the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the 'Khelo Chandigarh Games', Union Minister of State SP Singh Baghel spoke with IANS during an interaction covering sports, politics and examination-related issues. Attending the event organised by the Chandigarh Sports Cell, the Minister expressed his gratitude to the organisers and the thousands of children who enthusiastically participated.

During the interaction, MoS Baghel touched upon the transformative social impact of sports under the current administration, the volatile nature of opposition coalitions and the government's stance on examination malpractices.

Excerpts:

IANS: The 'Khelo Chandigarh Games' saw an overwhelming response today with thousands of young participants. How do you view the significance of organising such mega sporting events at the grassroots level?

SP Singh Baghel: Sports is a unique and deeply transformative phenomenon. Historically, it has been one of the most powerful tools in helping society combat deep-rooted evils such as untouchability. If we look back 50 years, when untouchability was rampant across communities, the playing field was one of the few spaces where people from different castes broke barriers, drank water from the same bucket and shared common facilities.

Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is the first leader in the country’s history to champion sports as a national priority through the Khelo India initiative. We all grew up hearing the old adage that education alone was the route to social mobility and recognition. Today, that narrative has evolved. We are witnessing an era where those who dedicate themselves to sports and athletics can attain similar status, respect and national distinction.

Furthermore, there is a direct social benefit -- wherever sports flourish, local crime rates and drug abuse tend to decline. Sports are vital for the holistic well-being of the nation. When the youth of a country shed their sweat on the playing fields today, the citizens of that country will not have to shed tears of disappointment tomorrow during elite international competitions such as the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

IANS: Shifting to the political landscape, how do you read the strategies of the opposition's INDIA alliance and Rahul Gandhi's political roadmap ahead of upcoming challenges?

SP Singh Baghel: Many centuries ago, the great strategist Chanakya remarked that when a ruler becomes immensely popular, rival alliances inevitably emerge against him, driven by the principle that "the enemy of my enemy is my friend".

This is precisely what the INDIA alliance represents. It is not an alliance of shared ideology; it is a temporary coalition stitched together to withstand what I describe as the electoral flood of Prime Minister Modi's popularity. History shows that once such political floodwaters recede, the constituent parties return to their separate political paths.

IANS: There has been severe political friction and public outrage regarding the recent physical attack on Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee. What is your stand on this?

SP Singh Baghel: I firmly believe that there is no place for violence in a civilised and functioning democracy. Democratic systems have historically punished those who resort to violence.

While political violence should have zero tolerance in our system, the state's Chief Minister has taken strict administrative action in this specific case. Those found guilty of the assault have been swiftly arrested and brought to justice, which is exactly how the law must operate.

IANS: The country is currently grappling with anxieties surrounding national competitive examinations and paper leaks. What is the Union government doing to restore student confidence?

SP Singh Baghel: Let me be unequivocally clear -- national examinations must be conducted with complete transparency. The hard work of students and the integrity of examination results must not be compromised under any circumstances, and we will ensure that they are not.

The government is fully committed to conducting all future examinations with integrity, fairness and systemic transparency. Strict and exemplary action will be taken against any individual, official or organised entity found to be involved in such malpractices.

--IANS

sktr/pgh