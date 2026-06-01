Manohar Lal urges officials to realise PM Modi’s vision

Chandigarh, 1 June (IANS) Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal on Monday called upon officers of the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Haryana to translate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a clean and developed India into tangible outcomes on the ground.

He directed the ULBs to implement projects under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 in mission mode and to develop cities that set benchmarks in cleanliness, urban management, and quality of life.

“The cities must emerge as models of efficient urban governance and sustainable development, setting an example for other states across the country,” said the Union Minister.

He gave these directions while chairing a state-level review meeting with District Municipal Commissioners and Municipal Commissioners of the Urban Local Bodies Department. State Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel was also present at the meeting.

Union Minister Manohar Lal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed cleanliness into a nationwide people’s movement and stressed the mission must now be implemented with greater commitment, seriousness, and measurable outcomes.

He directed officers to establish clear timelines for all projects and to ensure high quality in execution.

During the meeting, a detailed review was conducted of a wide range of urban development and sanitation initiatives, including sustainable solid waste management, sewerage systems, drain cleaning, toilet infrastructure, door-to-door waste collection and segregation, sewage treatment plants (STPs), legacy waste management, multi-level parking facilities, and bio-CNG plants.

The Union Minister directed officers to work with a spirit of healthy competition and develop cities in accordance with the 166 benchmarks prescribed under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0. He also emphasised the need to formulate development projects that not only improve public amenities and civic services but also strengthen the revenue-generating capacity of Urban Local Bodies.

Union Minister Manohar Lal directed all Urban Local Bodies to complete a comprehensive survey of private, community, and public toilets by 30 June.

He said no household, market, park, or public place should remain without access to adequate toilet facilities. Wherever necessary, third-party surveys should also be conducted to ensure accurate assessment and effective planning.

--IANS

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