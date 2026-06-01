June 01, 2026 11:52 PM हिंदी

Amar Colony shooting: Victim’s father demands UP-style encounter for culprits

Amar Colony shooting: Victim’s father demands UP-style encounter for culprits (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Sunil Kumar, father of a youth who was killed in the Amar Colony shooting incident in South Delhi, has appealed for justice and demanded strict action against those responsible for his son's death. He said the culprit should face the same fate as criminals allegedly encountered by police in Uttar Pradesh under the administration of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking to IANS, an emotional Sunil Kumar said, "My son had only gone out to have a meal. Some goons shot him dead. I now expect the government to take strict action against the culprits."

He said his son, Sai, is no longer alive. About a week ago, Sai had gone to a restaurant in Amar Colony with his friends when he was allegedly shot in the head by a group of assailants.

Sunil Kumar urged the government and administration to act swiftly against those responsible. "Just as encounters take place in Uttar Pradesh, similar action should be taken against these criminals. They killed my son, and they should be dealt with in the same way. What happened to my son today could happen to someone else's child tomorrow," he said.

He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for justice.

"If this had happened to the son of a political leader, the culprits would not have escaped punishment," he added.

According to the victim's father, Sai had gone to the restaurant with a few friends and was waiting for others to join them. During that time, some young men allegedly began harassing a female friend who was with the group. When Sai objected, the men reportedly threatened him and left the spot.

However, the accused allegedly returned a short while later and opened fire, fatally shooting Sai.

Sunil Kumar said that Delhi Police has arrested three accused in connection with the case, while the names of several others have also surfaced during the investigation. He further alleged that the accused enjoys the protection of a political party.

Sai was a Class 12 student and usually stayed at home after attending tuition classes, his father said, while reiterating his demand for justice.

--IANS

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