Milk producers reap benefits of direct transfers, dairy-led growth in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, June 1 (IANS) Banas Dairy is transferring more than Rs 40 crore every day directly into the bank accounts of milk-producing women, its chairman and Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary said on World Milk Day, highlighting what he described as a cooperative model that has helped livestock rearers increase incomes through milk production, livestock credit, bioenergy and organic farming.

Chaudhary said India was on course to become a global dairy leader, supported by its large cattle population, indigenous breeds and the cooperative movement.

“India is moving towards becoming the dairy hub of the world. Even today, India has the largest population of cattle, cows and buffaloes in the world. In the coming years, India is expected to witness the highest growth in the dairy industry,” he said.

The remaks focused on the role of Banas Dairy, which is considered the country’s largest milk producer, in supporting livestock rearers and farmers.

Women said dairy farming had become a key source of livelihood, while direct payments and government-backed schemes had reduced financial uncertainty.

Nayanaben Chaudhary, a woman livestock rearer, said access to the Kisan Credit Card scheme had made it easier for dairy farmers to expand their operations.

“The government has provided livestock rearers with the Kisan Credit Card facility, similar to farmers. Earlier, when purchasing a new animal or buying fodder, we had to take loans at high interest rates. But ever since the government started the Kisan Credit Card facility, it has become much easier for us to obtain affordable loans from banks,” she said.

She added that milk payments, which once took weeks to reach farmers, are now credited directly to bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

“For the past five to seven years, due to the dairy and government system, milk payments are deposited directly into our bank accounts. Along with that, we receive more than 25 per cent bonus from Banas Dairy,” she said.

According to her, livestock insurance schemes have also provided protection against losses caused by disease and natural calamities, making livestock rearing a more secure business.

Chaudhary said the dairy sector had received a boost through the Centre’s focus on cooperatives and innovation.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government with establishing a separate Ministry of Cooperation and increasing attention on dairy development.

He said indigenous breeds of cows and buffaloes offered significant advantages, including greater heat tolerance, lower fodder requirements, reduced susceptibility to disease and lower methane emissions.

“Heat tolerance in most global breeds is very limited, whereas Indian breeds of cows and buffaloes have exceptional heat tolerance. They consume less fodder, fall ill less frequently and emit less methane. These three factors will be extremely useful for the sustainability of the dairy industry in the future,” he said.

Referring to breed improvement programmes, Chaudhary said the central government’s Gokul Mission had helped strengthen indigenous cattle populations.

He said Banas Dairy had established a breeding centre spread over nearly 200 bighas using embryo transfer and IVF technologies to improve productivity.

“Calves produced through IVF technology have shown increased milk-producing capacity. Indigenous cattle possess extraordinary genetic qualities. They require less feed, fall ill less often and possess exceptional heat tolerance unmatched anywhere in the world,” he said.

He also highlighted efforts to expand beyond conventional dairy products, saying the industry was increasingly focusing on cheese, butter, paneer, probiotics, ice cream, traditional Indian sweets and whey protein.

“India’s whey protein is a blessing for human health and is considered one of the easiest proteins to digest. Efforts are now being made to make whey protein available to common people in liquid form rather than only in powdered form,” he said.

The Banas Dairy chairman also pointed to the economic potential of animal waste. He said the dairy had established four Bio-CNG plants that convert cow dung into fuel, with vehicles already operating on the gas produced at the facilities.

The by-products generated through the plants are being used as organic fertilisers rich in microbes and organic carbon, which help improve soil health and reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers.

According to Chaudhary, cow dung now contributes more than 25 per cent additional income for farmers apart from milk production.

He further said research conducted by the dairy had found commercial potential in cow urine-based products due to their potash content, and new products were being prepared for launch.

“Cow-based agriculture and a cow-based economy will be a blessing for India in the future,” he said, while extending greetings on World Milk Day and describing milk and milk-based products as an important part of human nutrition.

--IANS

mys/pgh