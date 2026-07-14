Zeenat Aman reacts to Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike: ‘Don’t let one of India’s greatest minds be sacrificed’

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has extended her support to activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk amid his ongoing hunger strike.

Sharing a heartfelt note on social media, the actress urged the government to initiate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of addressing concerns through peaceful conversations. The ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ actress also praised Wangchuk’s contributions to education, environmental conservation, and community development.

Zeenat posted an image of Sonam Wangchuk on her Instagram handle and wrote, “My thoughts today are in the country’s capital city where @wangchuksworld world is entering the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike. I read in a news article that Mr. Wangchuk“…has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain.” And that, when asked to end his fast, he replied “Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue.”

“Mr. Wangchuk is the founder of SECMOL, the inventor of the ice stupa, a harbinger of educational reform in Ladakh, a dedicated environmental and community activist, and the inspiration of that much loved Bollywood character “Phunsuk Wangdu” played so compellingly by Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots. By all accounts Mr. Wangdu is a brilliant and conscientious man, one that has been recognised globally for his social impact with umpteen prestigious awards.”

The actress added, “With respect to Mr. Wangchuk’s wishes, I implore the Indian government to open dialogue on this matter that concerns the future of all India. We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed. India has a long history of peaceful protest; those who wield power are obliged to meet such protest with peaceful dialogue. My respect and best wishes to all.”

Sonam Wangchuk has been observing a hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for the past 17 days, with the prolonged fast beginning to affect his health. The protest, initiated by the online satirical group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), highlights demands for educational reforms in India. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has extended his support to Wangchuk’s cause while appealing to him to end his hunger strike.

--IANS

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