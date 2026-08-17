August 18, 2026 12:15 AM हिंदी

India, League of Arab States reaffirm commitment to strengthen partnership

India, League of Arab States reaffirm commitment to strengthen partnership

Cairo, Aug 17 (IANS) Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), met Amb Khalid Manzalawi, Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, on Monday and reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen the partnership.

“Secretary (CPV and OIA) Ms Sripriya Ranganathan met H.E. Amb Khalid Manzalawi, Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States. Discussions focused on advancing the Executive Programme 2026-28, adopted at the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, including through concrete initiatives in new and emerging areas of cooperation. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-Arab partnership,” the Indian Embassy in Egypt stated on X.

On Sunday, the Secretary highlighted the priorities of India's BRICS 2026 Chairship at the India-Egypt BRICS Partnership Conference.

"Sripriya Ranganathan addressed the Inaugural Session of the India-Egypt BRICS Partnership Conference, organised by the Indian Embassy in Egypt in collaboration with the Indian Council of World Affairs, at the Diplomatic Club in Cairo," the Indian Embassy in Egypt said on social media platform X on Sunday.

"Secretary Ranganathan highlighted the priorities of India's BRICS 2026 Chairship and underscored how the India-Egypt Strategic Partnership provides a strong foundation for closer cooperation within BRICS and for advancing the priorities of the Global South," it added.

Secretary Ranganathan is on an official visit to Egypt, Palestine and Lebanon from August 16-21.

According to the MEA, during her visit, Secretary Ranganathan will meet her counterparts and various stakeholders.

"The visit will focus on reinforcing India's friendly ties with these countries and also offer an opportunity for discussions on regional developments and other issues of mutual interest," the Ministry said.

The MEA also said this is the Secretary's maiden visit to these countries in her current capacity and is expected to strengthen India's ties with the region further.

--IANS

ksk/dan

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