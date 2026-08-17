NDMA's 'Sachet' App becomes lifesaver for Gujarat farmers and fishermen during disasters

Gandhinagar, Aug 17(IANS) Minimising the loss of lives and property remains of paramount importance during any kind of natural disaster for the government and state administration.

A mobile application named the 'Sachet' app and the 'Sachet National Disaster Alert Portal' - developed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) – have turned out to be key lifesavers in such moments of crisis and calamity.

The ‘Sachet’ App, having been deployed in Gujarat, is furnishing crucial information to farmers and fishermen in coastal regions of the state, thereby preventing them from potential life threats and losses.

The 'Sachet' app utilises Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and geo-fencing technology for sending real-time alerts and updates regarding disasters such as cyclones, heavy rainfall, lightning, floods, and heatwaves. This enables the fishermen and farmers to move to safety and minimise potential losses.

A couple of farmers shared their experience of how the ‘Sachet’ App has brought a sea change in gaining the information beforehand and acting accordingly.

Ambubhai Patel, a farmer from Valsad, stated that the 'Sachet' app provides farmers with weather updates. It informs them about impending storms and rainfall, allowing them to return home from their fields in time.

“If a farmer's crop is ready for harvest, they can move it to a safe location. The 'Sachet' app provides crucial information to the public,” he said.

Another fisherman, Bhagubhai Tandel, remarked that the App is excellent for the fishing community and offers significant benefits. It provides timely information whenever there is a likelihood of rain.

Notably, the traditional mass communication channels like TV and radio involve significant time lags in disseminating and responding to disaster alerts, but the 'Sachet' app has streamlined this process.

The alerts are transmitted via the 'Sachet' app and portal to state government, local administration, panchayats, and village levels, thereby facilitating efficient relief and rescue operations.

Ashok Kumar Das, Director of the Ahmedabad Meteorological Department, stated that weather information is disseminated through this app. Additionally, weather-related updates are provided, ensuring that people receive timely information regarding weather conditions.

Relief Director S.C. Savaliya mentioned that approximately 70 crore messages were sent via various warning systems in Ahmedabad during this year's monsoon season.

The Application, developed by the NDMA, is serving as a 'digital safety shield' for thousands of residents vulnerable to the vagaries of weather.

--IANS

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