August 18, 2026 12:14 AM हिंदी

Arsenal lay down markers as Premier League rivals prepare for new season (Analysis)

Arsenal lay down markers as Premier League rivals prepare for new season

London, Aug 17 (IANS) Arsenal's emphatic Community Shield victory over Manchester City offered an early indication that the Premier League champion will again be the team to beat when the new season begins.

Mikel Arteta's side dominated a strong City lineup in Sunday's 3-0 win, a result that should boost confidence as Arsenal prepare to defend their title while raising questions over how quickly City can adapt to life under Enzo Maresca.

Maresca has replaced Pep Guardiola and inherits a squad undergoing significant change. City have spent more than 110 million pounds (149 million U.S. dollars) on England midfielder Elliot Anderson but are on the verge of losing influential midfielder Rodri to Barcelona.

Rodri's injury problems have limited him over the past two seasons, but his performance at the World Cup underlined his importance when fit. Another priority for Maresca will be reviving Phil Foden, whose form dipped sharply last season, reports Xinhua.

Arsenal, meanwhile, appears to have strengthened an already formidable midfield with the signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United.

A combination of Guimaraes, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard offers Arteta considerable quality, with Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi and Myles Lewis-Skelly providing further options.

Liverpool would hope the appointment of Andoni Iraola can reinvigorate the team after last season's failed title defense. The former Rayo Vallecano and Bournemouth coach is expected to bring a more aggressive approach, although preseason has suggested the defensive problems that undermined Liverpool under Arne Slot have not disappeared. The signing of Ronald Araujo from Barcelona should help address those weaknesses.

Manchester United enter the campaign in a more settled position after Michael Carrick guided the club to third place last season and subsequently took the job permanently.

Carrick must now build on that progress while managing the additional demands of Champions League football. Youri Tielemans has arrived from Aston Villa, while Andrey Santos should help compensate for Casemiro's departure to Inter Miami.

Chelsea are again starting the season with a new coach, with Xabi Alonso charged with bringing stability to a club that has struggled for continuity. Alonso has added experience by signing veterans Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson, potentially providing leadership to a talented squad that has often lacked experienced voices.

Aston Villa could also challenge the established contenders under Unai Emery, despite losing Amadou Onana to a serious knee injury. Alejandro Garnacho has joined from Chelsea, while 17-year-old striker Brian Madjo could emerge as one of the season's surprise packages if Emery gives him opportunities to play.

Beyond those clubs, breaking into the leading group appears a difficult task.

Marco Rose faces the challenge of succeeding Iraola at Bournemouth, while Sunderland must balance European competition with its second Premier League season following an impressive return to the top flight.

Fulham also enter a new era after Alvaro Arbeloa replaced longtime coach Marco Silva.

But Arsenal begin the campaign from a position of strength. Sunday's Community Shield may offer few guarantees about what lies ahead, but the manner of its victory suggested Arteta's team has little intention of surrendering its title without a fight.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Taapsee Pannu: Cinema becomes interesting when female characters are allowed to be flawed, complicated

Taapsee Pannu: Cinema becomes interesting when female characters are allowed to be flawed, complicated

Youngster Jacobo Ortega sets Real Madrid youth system transfer record. Photo credit: RC Strasbourg/X

Youngster Ortega sets Real Madrid youth system transfer record

Saurav Mousum Dihingia and Abhilash Maurya guide Barpeta Braves to seven-wicket win and top spot in the Assam Premier League at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. Photo credit: APL

APL 2026: Dihingia, Maurya guide Barpeta Braves to seven-wicket win and top spot

'A lot to learn from him', Manav Suthar talks about experience of bowling with Ravindra Jadeja on Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

1st Test: 'A lot to learn from him', Manav Suthar talks about experience of bowling with Jadeja

10 people forcibly disappear in Karachi over a week: Reports

10 people forcibly disappear in Karachi over a week: Reports

Teenage pregnancy biggest concern in Bengal, says Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee

Teenage pregnancy biggest concern in Bengal, says Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee

Extremely happy with the way Ayush Shetty played the winning shot, coach Sagar Chopda in the BWF World Championships 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

Badminton WC: Extremely happy with the way Ayush Shetty played the winning shot, coach Sagar Chopda

Gujarat: Botad gets Vande Bharat connectivity as train begins running via Gandhigram route

Gujarat: Botad gets Vande Bharat connectivity as train begins running via Gandhigram route

Joao Cancelo confirms return to Barcelona after ending contract with Al-Hilal

Cancelo confirms Barca return after ending contract with Al-Hilal

US welcomes India’s defence contract for MQ-9B drone lease, looks forward to partnership

US welcomes India’s defence contract for MQ-9B drone lease