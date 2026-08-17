Arsenal lay down markers as Premier League rivals prepare for new season (Analysis)

London, Aug 17 (IANS) Arsenal's emphatic Community Shield victory over Manchester City offered an early indication that the Premier League champion will again be the team to beat when the new season begins.

Mikel Arteta's side dominated a strong City lineup in Sunday's 3-0 win, a result that should boost confidence as Arsenal prepare to defend their title while raising questions over how quickly City can adapt to life under Enzo Maresca.

Maresca has replaced Pep Guardiola and inherits a squad undergoing significant change. City have spent more than 110 million pounds (149 million U.S. dollars) on England midfielder Elliot Anderson but are on the verge of losing influential midfielder Rodri to Barcelona.

Rodri's injury problems have limited him over the past two seasons, but his performance at the World Cup underlined his importance when fit. Another priority for Maresca will be reviving Phil Foden, whose form dipped sharply last season, reports Xinhua.

Arsenal, meanwhile, appears to have strengthened an already formidable midfield with the signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United.

A combination of Guimaraes, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard offers Arteta considerable quality, with Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi and Myles Lewis-Skelly providing further options.

Liverpool would hope the appointment of Andoni Iraola can reinvigorate the team after last season's failed title defense. The former Rayo Vallecano and Bournemouth coach is expected to bring a more aggressive approach, although preseason has suggested the defensive problems that undermined Liverpool under Arne Slot have not disappeared. The signing of Ronald Araujo from Barcelona should help address those weaknesses.

Manchester United enter the campaign in a more settled position after Michael Carrick guided the club to third place last season and subsequently took the job permanently.

Carrick must now build on that progress while managing the additional demands of Champions League football. Youri Tielemans has arrived from Aston Villa, while Andrey Santos should help compensate for Casemiro's departure to Inter Miami.

Chelsea are again starting the season with a new coach, with Xabi Alonso charged with bringing stability to a club that has struggled for continuity. Alonso has added experience by signing veterans Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson, potentially providing leadership to a talented squad that has often lacked experienced voices.

Aston Villa could also challenge the established contenders under Unai Emery, despite losing Amadou Onana to a serious knee injury. Alejandro Garnacho has joined from Chelsea, while 17-year-old striker Brian Madjo could emerge as one of the season's surprise packages if Emery gives him opportunities to play.

Beyond those clubs, breaking into the leading group appears a difficult task.

Marco Rose faces the challenge of succeeding Iraola at Bournemouth, while Sunderland must balance European competition with its second Premier League season following an impressive return to the top flight.

Fulham also enter a new era after Alvaro Arbeloa replaced longtime coach Marco Silva.

But Arsenal begin the campaign from a position of strength. Sunday's Community Shield may offer few guarantees about what lies ahead, but the manner of its victory suggested Arteta's team has little intention of surrendering its title without a fight.

--IANS

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