Zee bags FIFA World Cup rights for India; announces launch of 4 new sports channels

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) FIFA World Cup 2026 action, starting from June 11, will be available across Unite8 Sports channels and Zee5 as Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited secured the Indian media rights for the marquee event, along with FIFA World Cup 2030 editions, the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027 and other key FIFA events up to 2034.

In order to ensure an engaging and unmatched viewing experience for sports fans across the nation, Zee has also announced the launch of 4 dedicated sports channels, namely Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said.

It added, Its digital entertainment platform Zee 5 will also ensure that football aficionados stay tuned to all the high-octane action, delivering a LIVE immersive viewing experience in a language of their choice.

"The Company has emerged as one of the most powerful sports destinations for the youth of our nation by partnering with the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to bring the world’s biggest football properties – FIFA World Cup 2026™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ editions, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in 2027, along with other key FIFA events up to 2034 and docu-series content, for the Indian market," it said in a media release.

‘Z’ will be the home of football, airing major FIFA events, including the FIFA Men’s U-17 World Cup (2026-2034), FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup (2026-2034), FIFA U-20 Men’s World Cup (2027, 2029, 2031 and 2033), FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup (2026, 2028, 2030, 2032 and 2034), FIFA Futsal Men’s World Cup™ (2028 and 2032), FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup (2029 and 2033), FIFA Women’s World Cup (2027) and FIFA Intercontinental Cup (2026-2030), in addition to the FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA World Cup 2030.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Punit Goenka, CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “Football cuts across regions and demographics, and the investments in garnering the media rights and launching dedicated sports channels, reflect our clear belief in its long-term potential. Our approach has been to invest in properties where we see current relevance and future growth potential. Our partnership with FIFA will enable us to unlock the true value of the sport in line with our sharp focus on growth and profitability, while amplifying the excitement of the game for every fan.”

Romy Gai, FIFA Chief Business Officer, stated, “The FIFA World Cup is the greatest show on earth, and we are glad to partner with ‘Z’ for the first time, to bring this global spectacle to India. The Indian market is of strategic importance for FIFA as it displays immense potential driven by a young and passionate audience. We believe the extensive broadcast and digital distribution ecosystem of ‘Z’ coupled with their deep understanding of local viewers and multi-platform capabilities will play a pivotal role in expanding the reach of football with fans across every part of India.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to herald a new era in international football as the competition expands from 32 to 48 teams for the first time. The competition, to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, will be the biggest World Cup in history with a record 104 matches in 16 venues across 16 cities.

--IANS

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