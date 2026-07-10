Zaheer Iqbal wishes ‘sasurjee’ Shatrughan Sinha on his 45th wedding anniversary, shares unseen wedding pic

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Actor Zaheer Iqbal extended warm anniversary wishes to the father of his wife Sonakshi Sinha and his father-in-law, veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, and mother-in-law Poonam Sinha.

The couple who celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary on July 10, received an adorable wish from Zaheer who also shared an unseen picture from their wedding day.

Taking to his social media account, Zaheer shared a throwback photograph from the couple's wedding day which features a young Shatrughan dressed in his groom attire and a floral garland, while Poonam looked radiant in a red bridal saree adorned with traditional jewellery. The newlyweds were seen smiling as they posed together after exchanging garlands.

Sharing the picture, Zaheer wrote, "Happy Anniversary Sasurjeee and SaasuMaaaa."

For the uninitiated, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha tied the knot on July 9, 1981.

The two reportedly met on a train while travelling to a film shoot and later reconnected through the film industry. After dating for some time, they got married and went on to build a family with three children, twins Luv and Kush Sinha, and daughter Sonakshi Sinha.

Zaheer, meanwhile, married Sonakshi Sinha on June 23, 2024, after dating for nearly seven years.

Reportedly, the couple first met at a party hosted by Salman Khan and grew close over time. They also shared screen space in the 2022 film 'Double XL'.

Sonakshi, who comes from a Hindu family, and Zaheer, who belongs to a Muslim family, had an interfaith marriage.

Around their wedding time, there were media reports suggesting that Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha were initially not entirely comfortable with the union.

But the veteran actor had later dismissed rumours of a family rift and publicly blessed the couple during their wedding celebrations.

–IANS

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