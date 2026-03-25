Zack Snyder on decade of ‘Batman v Superman’: Never just a fight, but a collision of worlds

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Since his film “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” clocked 10 years since its release, filmmaker Zack Snyder took a moment to look back at his 2016 film as it completed a decade since its release.

Sharing a reflective note, Snyder described the film as more than just a face-off between two iconic superheroes. He said it represented a deeper clash.

He wrote in the caption: “Ten years ago—Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.This was the moment it all came to a head. Not just a fight—but a collision of ideals, of fear and power, of man and god. God.”

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is a 2016 American superhero film based on the DC Comics characters Batman and Superman. It is a follow-up to Man of Steel and the second film in the DC Extended Universe.

The film stars Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman, alongside Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Jeremy Irons, Holly Hunter, and Gal Gadot.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is the first live-action film to feature Batman and Superman together, as well as the first live-action cinematic portrayal of Wonder Woman.

In the film, criminal mastermind Lex Luthor manipulates Batman into a preemptive battle with Superman, whom Luthor is obsessed with destroying.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice became the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2016, while also having the biggest opening weekend for a superhero film at the time of its release.

Talking about Snyder, after starting his career primarily directing music videos, he made his feature film debut in 2004 with Dawn of the Dead, a remake of the 1978 horror film of the same name.

Since then, he has directed or produced a number of comic book and superhero films, including 300 and Watchmen as well as the Superman film that started the DC Extended Universe, Man of Steel, and its follow-ups, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Aside from comic adaptation, he also directed the animated film Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole, the psychological action film Sucker Punch, the zombie heist film Army of the Dead and the two-parter space opera films Rebel Moon and Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.

--IANS

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