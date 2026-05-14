May 14, 2026 8:07 PM हिंदी

Russian FM calls on PM Modi, discusses situation in Ukraine and West Asia

Russian FM calls on PM Modi, discusses situation in Ukraine and West Asia

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, discussing the various regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine and West Asia.

During the meeting, PM Modi reiterated India's consistent stance of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward, a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) detailed.

Lavrov briefed PM Modi on the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation since the meeting of the two leaders in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

"Prime Minister requested Foreign Minister Lavrov to convey his warm greetings to President Putin," the PMO stated.

Sergei Lavrov is on an official visit to India to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi.

"As part of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Russian Embassy in India posted on X.

The two-day BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting began in New Delhi on Thursday under India’s chairship. The high-level gathering is chaired by EAM Jaishankar and is witnessing participation of foreign ministers and senior representatives from BRICS member countries and partner nations.

On Wednesday, Lavrov held a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New Delhi. The two ministers discussed several aspects of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership as well as global and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar in a post on X wrote, "This evening, had a productive exchange of views with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia here in Delhi. Our conversation touched upon several aspects of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, including trade and investment, energy and connectivity, science and technology, as well as facilitating mobility of skills and talent."

"Other global and multilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed," he added.

--IANS

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