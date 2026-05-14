Putin condoles heavy loss of life, large-scale destruction in massive UP storm

Moscow, May 14 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the heavy loss of life and large-scale destruction caused in Uttar Pradesh due to thunderstorm, heavy rain, hailstorm and lightning strikes on Wednesday evening.

"Please accept my deepest condolences over the heavy loss of life and large-scale destruction caused in Uttar Pradesh. Please convey my words of sympathy and support to the families and loved ones of those who perished, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured as a result of this natural disaster," Putin wrote in his condolence message.

According to the authorities, at least 89 people have lost their lives and 53 others were injured after heavy rain, hailstorm and lightning strikes battered several districts of Uttar Pradesh causing widespread destruction. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the widespread damage and directed officials to undertake immediate relief and rescue measures.

The UP Chief Minister also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and directed officials to immediately visit the affected areas and provide assistance and compensation to victims.

He instructed District Magistrates and other officials concerned to conduct ground surveys on priority so that compensation for loss of lives, livestock and crop damage can be released in coordination with the departments concerned.

The Chief Minister directed all districts to send situation reports every three hours and asked officials to prioritise rescue and relief operations. He further instructed authorities to share updates regarding compensation distribution and relief work through social media platforms.

According to the Relief Commissioner’s Office, the adverse weather conditions also resulted in the death of 114 livestock and damage to 87 houses across the state.

The Relief Commissioner’s Office said it is continuously monitoring the situation through direct communication with district-level officials, and necessary funds are being released to the districts.

Prayagraj reported the highest number of fatalities with 21 deaths, followed by Sant Ravidas Nagar with 14 deaths and Fatehpur with 11 deaths. Casualties were also reported from several other districts, including Barabanki, Bahraich, Kanpur Dehat, Basti, Sambhal, Hardoi, and Unnao.

--IANS

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