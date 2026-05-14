May 14, 2026 8:05 PM हिंदी

Asian Boxing U15 & U17 C'ships: India tops U-15 girls medal standings with 7 gold, finishes with 9 gold overall

India tops U-15 girls medal standings with 7 gold, finishes with 9 gold overall in the Asian Boxing U15 Championships 2026 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Thursday. Photo credit: BFI

Tashkent, May 14 (IANS) India delivered a dominant performance at the Asian Boxing U15 Championships 2026, finishing with an impressive 27 medals, including 9 gold, 6 silver, and 12 bronze, while topping the U-15 girls medal standings.

The U-15 girls spearheaded the campaign with a stellar 7 gold, 2 silver, and 5 bronze medals, while the U-15 boys contributed 2 gold, 4 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

In the 33kg category, Akshita put up a strong fight before settling for silver after a close 2:3 loss to Odina Yusupova (UZB).

Anzee (37kg) secured gold with a dominant 5:0 win over Nurzhanat Beknazar (KAZ), while Soniya (40kg) registered an identical 5:0 victory against Bominakhon (UZB).

In 43kg, Tanvi clinched gold after forcing an ABD in the opening round against Han-Hsi Chen (TPE). Hanshika Attri (46kg) continued the strong run with an RSC win in the second round against Sabrina Adilkhanova (KAZ), and Sunaina (58kg) followed with a first-round RSC victory over Mukaddas Zokirova (UZB).

Bhumika (61kg) added another gold with an RSC win in the second round against Aiaru Faizullayeva (KAZ).

In 64kg, Tannvi finished with silver after a 0:5 loss to Malika Ulugbekova (UZB). Angel (70kg) wrapped up the girls’ campaign on a high, securing gold with a 4:1 win over Khonzodabegim Baratova (UZB).

The U-15 boys added two gold medals to India’s tally. Yash Kumar (33kg) clinched gold with a hard-fought 3:2 victory over Sayat Rakhymberdi (KAZ). Mohd Yasser (58kg) secured the second gold with a narrow 3:2 win against Abdulloh Karimjonov (UZB).

In other finals, Sastha Vasanth Ashok Kumar (37kg) settled for silver after a 0:5 loss to Fayozbek Noraliev, while Samir Bohra (43kg) went down 1:4 to Beibarys Koishybay (KAZ). Sudarsan Vasudeva Chandak (52kg) also finished with silver following a 0:5 defeat to Javohir Nematjonov (UZB), and Ronak Parag Lokhande (67kg) secured silver after an RSC loss in the first round to Amanzhan Zhanay (KAZ).

With a total of 27 medals, including 9 gold, India capped off a highly successful campaign, showcasing depth and dominance across categories at the continental level.

--IANS

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