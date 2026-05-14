India, the Netherlands expected to discuss entire spectrum of bilateral relations: Envoy

Amsterdam, May 14 (IANS) The Netherlands is not only one of India's important trading partners but also serves as a gateway to Europe, India's Ambassador in Amsterdam, Kumar Tuhin, said on Thursday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country.

In an interaction with IANS, Tuhin said PM Modi and his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten are expected to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including trade and investment, technology, education, health, maritime cooperation, and the current international situation.

Here are the excerpts:

IANS: What are the key objectives of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the Netherlands?

Ambassador Tuhin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Netherlands is very important for several reasons, especially because this will be the first interaction at this level between the two leaders after the formation of the new government in the Netherlands.

We expect the leadership to review the progress made across diverse sectors, consolidate the gains achieved so far, and provide fresh strategic direction to the bilateral relationship. I also expect significant progress in areas such as new technologies, semiconductors, and sustainable energy.

IANS: Which major agreements or deals are expected to be signed during the visit?

Ambassador: When meetings take place at this level, leaders discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including trade and investment, technology, education, maritime cooperation, and the current international situation.

At this stage, it would be difficult for me to specify which agreements or Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) may be concluded, as that will depend on the discussions between the two leaders.

IANS: How important is the India–Netherlands partnership in areas like trade, technology, semiconductors, and clean energy?

Ambassador: The Netherlands is not only an important trading partner for India but also serves as a gateway to Europe. We expect that with the India–EU Free Trade Agreement likely coming into effect later this year, the role of the Netherlands will become even more significant.

In the energy sector as well, the Netherlands is home to many globally renowned energy companies, several of which already have strong partnerships with India.

Considering our PM Modi’s focus on Mission LiFE and the transition to clean energy, there is tremendous scope for building a mutually beneficial and synergistic partnership.

IANS: How can this visit strengthen investment opportunities between India and the Netherlands?

Ambassador: As mentioned earlier, trade and investment ties are already strong. A large number of Indian companies are present in the Netherlands, while several Dutch companies operate in India. These companies already have exposure to Indian talent, professionals, and skilled manpower.

There is significant potential not only for increased investment but also for partnerships in projects, capacity building, and stronger institutional collaboration.

IANS: What role can Dutch companies play in India’s manufacturing and green energy ambitions?

Ambassador: At the government level, the Netherlands is already partnering with India in multiple ways. The country is a member of the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). India is also a member of the Global Commission on Adaptation.

Given this strong foundation between the two governments, along with growing private-sector partnerships, we believe this relationship can lead to greater exchanges and collaborations.

This is truly a complementary partnership that the Netherlands has technological strength and expertise, while India offers scale and market size. Along with shared values, these complementary strengths create enormous potential.

IANS: How significant is the Indian diaspora in strengthening bilateral ties between India and the Netherlands?

Ambassador: The Netherlands is home to one of the largest Indian diasporas in Europe.

The diaspora community is highly active, contributing professionally to the local economy and politics while also promoting Indian culture through festivals and cultural activities.

At the same time, they help bring Dutch expertise and cultural elements to India. They truly act as a living bridge between the two countries.

I feel privileged to be posted here, as it gives me the opportunity to interact with such a vibrant, dynamic, and diverse Indian diaspora.

IANS: Will the visit include discussions on education, innovation, and student exchange programmes?

Ambassador: As mentioned earlier, when leaders meet at this level, no subject is excluded. These areas will certainly be discussed.

Excellent work has already taken place in education and academic collaboration. Last year, for example, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between six IITs in India and the University of Twente and TU Eindhoven.

Similarly, important collaboration is underway with the University of Groningen. I believe this visit will help take cooperation in education, innovation, and student exchanges to new heights.

IANS: What work has been done between India and the Netherlands in the health sector?

Ambassador: As mentioned earlier, health is one of the important sectors in our bilateral partnership, alongside water and agriculture.

Last year, two MoUs were signed in the pharmaceutical sector. In addition, cooperation in healthcare is ongoing through Joint Working Group meetings, with several more meetings planned soon after the visit.

The Netherlands is home to advanced healthcare technologies, while India has a vibrant and innovative healthcare ecosystem. This creates an excellent opportunity for collaboration, especially in healthcare innovation, pharmaceutical partnerships, and professional exchanges between doctors and researchers.

I believe that after this visit, cooperation in the health sector will grow significantly.

IANS: Are there discussions with the Netherlands on energy cooperation amid West Asia tensions?

Ambassador: Like India, the Netherlands is also an energy-importing country. Therefore, the impact of the current situation in West Asia affects them as well.

There will certainly be discussions on this issue. However, I would not like to prejudge the specific details of what the leaders will discuss.

The broader global situation, including developments in the Gulf region and energy security concerns, will naturally form part of the discussions.

--IANS

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