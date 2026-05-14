'I have every reason to believe I am the Liverpool manager next season': Arne Slot

Liverpool, May 14 (IANS) Liverpool’s Arne Slot says he has every reason to believe he will remain manager of the club next season despite increasing criticism after a disappointing campaign.

The Dutch coach, who guided Liverpool to the Premier League title in his first season at Anfield, has come under pressure following a difficult year in which the club failed to challenge for major trophies and are still battling to secure qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool’s recent performances have frustrated supporters, especially after their draw against Chelsea FC at Anfield, where boos were heard from sections of the crowd after some of Slot’s decisions during the match.

Despite the criticism and growing speculation over his future, the Liverpool manager insisted that he still feels supported internally and remains involved in planning for next season, including transfer discussions and pre-season preparations.

“I don't think I am deciding that alone by myself, but I have every reason to believe I am the Liverpool manager next season,” Slot told reporters ahead of the Aston Villa FC clash. “First of all, I am contracted to this club, and second of all, from all the talks we are having. That is my take on it,” he added.

Even with the criticism, Slot admitted he understands why questions are being asked after a season that has fallen below expectations. “If you don't have the best season, especially if you compare it with last season, if you compare it with other seasons, you might have a different debate, but if you compare it with last season, this has definitely not been a great season, then it is also normal that criticism comes.”

The Liverpool manager also said that criticism is now a normal part of modern football, especially for clubs expected to compete for trophies every season. “We have all had our share, and with all, I mean the players have had their share, the manager has had their share, and other people in the club have had their share. That is how things work nowadays if you don't win the league.”

Slot added that public debate around managers has become common across football and insisted he respects supporters and pundits having their own opinions.

“I think the world has gone to it if a manager or a club doesn't have their best season, there is always a debate about that - it is not only Liverpool, it is all around the world,” he said. “That is the new reality in football. It is not up to me to judge the people who judge me; they have every right to have their opinion, and in these modern times, everyone can share their opinion as well,” he added.

—IANS

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