May 14, 2026 8:08 PM हिंदी

Strong annual reporting helps reinforce higher standards of transparency, corporate practices: FPJ President

Strong annual reporting helps reinforce higher standards of transparency, corporate practices: FPJ President

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Strong annual reporting by organisations helps reinforce higher standards of transparency and encourages better corporate practices across India Inc, Free Press Journal (FPJ) President Abhishek Karnani has said.

Addressing the fourth edition of the Free Press Journal and CareEdge Annual Report Awards here, Karnani outlined FPJ’s broader ambition of transforming the awards platform into a credible corporate think tank focused on conversations around governance, accountability, and best practices.

He noted that transparency remains central to FPJ’s own growth journey, highlighting that the publication is now Mumbai’s second-largest English daily and the only one with circulation certified by the Audit Bureau of Circulation.

The recent event brought together some of India’s most respected corporate leaders, policymakers, investors, and governance experts in Mumbai to celebrate excellence in corporate reporting, transparency, and stakeholder accountability.

It highlighted the growing importance of annual reports as more than statutory disclosures, positioning them instead as reflections of an organisation’s governance standards, strategic clarity, sustainability outlook, and long-term vision.

Swati Agarwal, CEO–Advisory, Care Analytics and Advisory Pvt Ltd, said annual reports today go beyond financial disclosures and increasingly incorporate ESG metrics, climate-risk mitigation strategies, governance standards, and long-term value creation frameworks.

A key highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Hall of Fame Award to Bhaskar Bhat, former Managing Director of Titan and current Chairperson of Kansai Nerolac Paints.

The citation recognised his contribution towards transforming Titan into one of India’s most trusted consumer brands while building a leadership legacy rooted in integrity, trust, and long-term value creation, according to a statement.

The awards ceremony recognised several companies across sectors for excellence in annual reporting.

The evening also featured insightful panel discussions led by Vivek Law with veteran investor Raamdeo Agrawal and noted business strategist Rama Bijapurkar, focusing on market evolution, consumer behaviour, long-term investing, and India’s changing corporate landscape.

--IANS

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